Horned Frog Sports Roundup: April 6, 2023

Men’s Golf: TCU Men’s Golf competed in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic this past Monday and Tuesday in Chandler, Arizona at the Whirlwind Golf Club. In a field of 21 teams, the Frogs had a solid showing as they finished in 11th place overall despite being without their top golfer in Gustav Frimodt due to injury. The Frogs shot 16 over as a team through the three rounds of the tournament. TCU was led by Maxence Giboudot who shot a team best 68 in the first round and finished at 1 under after three rounds. That score was good for a tie for 17th place overall individually for Giboudot.

Jacob Skov Olesen was also top 25 in the individual rankings as he 71-74-73 on his three rounds for 1 over in the tournament. Chris Berzina finished 32nd individually for TCU as he shot 4 over across the three rounds and had a very good first 18 holes finishing 2 under after the first round. The Frogs will next head to College Station for the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club. The tournament will take place this coming Monday and Tuesday, April 10th and 11th.

Women’s Golf: TCU Women’s Golf competed at The Bruzzy in Ardmore, Oklahoma at Dornick Hills Country Club last Saturday and Sunday and finished a very respectable 9th place out of 15 teams. TCU was led by Sofia Barosso Sa who finished tied for 16th overall in the individual rankings after shooting 4 over through the three rounds of the tournament. The best round of the tournament for the Frogs, however, came from Lois Lau who shot 2 under the second round. Lau finished tied for 27th in the individual rankings and second on the Horned Frogs with a total of 11 over for the tournament.

Two other Frogs finished in the top 60 as Sabrina Nguyen and Trinity King finished tied for 55th and 57th respectively. Nguyen shot 17 over through three rounds, highlighted by a 74 shot performance in round one. King was just one stroke behind her teammate with a score of 18 over in the tournament. Big 12 Match Play is next up for the Frogs as they will travel to Scottsdale, Arizona at Kierland Golf Club to compete this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Women’s Tennis: TCU Women’s Tennis dropped a couple of tough games to solid in state opponents this weekend. First up was a match with number 9 ranked Texas where the Longhorns won 4-2. Texas got started fast with a win over the top TCU doubles pairing of Yu-Chin Tsai and Helena Narmont by a score of 6-2 and clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win over the third Horned Frog pairing of Destinee Martins and Tiphanie Lemaitre. Mercedes Aristegui and Jade Otway were tied with the second doubles pairing from Texas at 5-5 when the point was clinched.

TCU battled back in singles with victories in the top two singles matches as Lemaitre and Aristegui both won their matches in straight sets. Lemaitre took down the number 76th ranked singles player in the nation in Nicole Khirin by a score of 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) and Aristegui beat the number 66th ranked singles player in the nation in Charlotte Chavatipon by a score of 6-3, 6-4. Martins, Otway and Narmont were all able to push their singles matches to three sets but the Frogs were not able to come away with any other victories as Texas clinched the match.

Number 40 ranked Baylor was the next opponent for the Frogs on senior day in Fort Worth. The Frogs got off to a strong start as the Otway/Aristegui and Martins/Lemaitre pairs secured wins in doubles to clinch the point for TCU by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 respectively. Narmont and Tsai were leading in their match 5-3 when the point was clinched as well.

TCU took a 2-0 lead after the first singles match to finish as Destinee Martins won in straight sets over the 5th singles player from Baylor. That would unfortunately be the last point the Frogs would win on the afternoon as Baylor would go on the win 4 straight singles matches to clinch the meet by a score of 4-2. All 4 of those matches would take all 3 sets to decide but the Frogs could not find a victory.

The Frogs will next take a road trip to Lubbock to face off against a tough Texas Tech team this Friday before a meet with Wichita State on April 10th.

Track and Field: TCU Outdoor Track and Field competed in the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays this past Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Austin, Texas. On the first day of competition, Sydney Juszczyk won the women’s javelin event with a record breaking throw of 50.62 meters which was the best in school history. Juszczyk’s best throw was over two meters farther than the second place finisher. Gracie Morris continued her excellent season so far with second place finish in the women’s 1500 meter, finishing in front of all collegiate runners as the winner competed as an unattached individual. The Frogs had successful runs in both the women’s and men’s 10,000 meter as Mariana Martinez finished 3rd overall with a time of 36:18.26 and Noah Winters finished 8th overall with a time of 31:39.11.

Highlighting the second day of competition was a second place time of 11:21.14 from the TCU women’s distance medley relay team of Morris, London Culbreath, Samarra Monrroy, and Jasmin Muhammad-Graham. TCU also had a pair of very good performances in the men’s triple jump as Jaren Holmes finished 7th in the men’s A section with top 10 jump in Division 1 this season of 16.30 meters. Theophilus Mudzengerere finished second in the men’s B section with a leap of 16.02 meters. Iyana Gray recorded the top time in the Big 12 on the season in the women’s 100 meter prelims and qualified for the finals on Saturday with a 3rd place finish.

Gray followed that strong performance in the prelims with another great showing in the finals as she ran a time of 11.25 in the women’s 100 meter to finish 4th overall in the event. Samantha Callaway secured a top 10 finish for the Frogs as she came in 8th in the women’s discuss event with a throw of 48.78 meters.

TCU Track and Field will head to Norman, Oklahoma for the Sooner Invitational next weekend on April 14th and 15th.