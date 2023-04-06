Football: Three-star quarterback Hauss Hejny commits to TCU

TCU football has secured the commitment of three-star quarterback prospect Hauss Hejny, who revealed his decision on social media Thursday afternoon. The Class of 2024 signal caller becomes the lone member of the current junior class for the Horned Frogs, who saw four-star quarterback Marcos Davila decommit after former offensive coordinator Garrett Riley departed for Clemson. Davila has since committed to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Hejny chose the Horned Frogs over several Division I programs including Duke, Baylor and Oklahoma State. The three-star dual-threat quarterback from Aledo High School currently ranks as the No. 39 overall quarterback prospect and the No. 98 overall prospect from Texas. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder also had offers from Utah, California and Houston.