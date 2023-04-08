Former TCU standout Tom Hoge wins 2023 Masters Par-3 Contest

The 2023 Masters Tournament festivities teed off with the annual Par-3 Contest on Wednesday. With several renowned PGA Tour players firing low scores, former TCU Horned Frog standout Tom Hoge stood tall amongst a crowded field, firing a 6-under-par 21 over nine holes to take home this year’s Par-3 Contest crown. Hoge’s championship round included an ace on the eighth hole of the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club.

Hole in one on No. 8 for Tom Hoge! #themasters pic.twitter.com/hRtnFkPMfY — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

The 2023 season has been a successful one for Hoge, who previously set a new 18-hole course record at TPC Sawgrass with a 10-under-par 62 during the 2023 PLAYERS Championship, where the former TCU golfer finished tied for third place with a 10-under-par and brought in over $1 million in earnings. While Hoge didn’t make the cut for the 2023 Masters Tournament, he’s currently in 23rd place in the 2023 FedEx Cup Points Standings and has generated almost $3.8 million in total earnings from tournaments this season.

2023 Par 3 Contest champion: Tom Hoge #themasters pic.twitter.com/bS0aIMtF2w — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Hoge’s 6-under-par 21 during the Par-3 Contest was one stroke better than runner-up finishers Bubba Watson and Kurt Kitayama, who each fired 5-under-par 22 rounds on Wednesday. Three players including Si Woo Kim recorded 4-under-par 23 rounds.