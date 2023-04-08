Pro Frogs: Emily Alvarado signs with Houston Dash

Emily Alvarado was a superstar goal keeper for the Horned Frogs from 2017-2021, earning First Team All-American honors and leading TCU to the Elite Eight during her Senior season. Now she will return to Texas in the next step of her professional career as the Houston Dash of the NWSL secured the transfer from French club Stade de Reims.

Welcome back to Texas, @emily_sofia14!



We signed Mexico goalkeeper Emily Alvarado on transfer from Stade de Reims#DTFO — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) April 7, 2023

Alvarado makes her return to Texas after spending two seasons with Stade de Reims Féminines in the French first division. She started every game since joining the club, including 17 starts with five clean sheets in the 2022-2023 season. She also competes on the international stage as a member of the Mexico Women’s National Team, where she has started 11 matches.

Alvarado becomes the fifth Horned Frog in the NWSL this season, joining Defenders Jenna Winebrenner (KC Current) & Ryan Williams (NC Courage) and Forwards Messiah Bright (Orlando Pride) & Yazmeen Ryan (Gotham FC). The Houston Dash currently sit in fourth place in the NWSL standings after a win and a draw to open the season