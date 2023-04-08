Oregon transfer forward Sedona Prince commits to TCU

It didn’t take long for TCU Women’s Basketball’s new head coach Mark Campbell to make a splash in the transfer marketplace. The former Sac State head coach and Oregon assistant has secured the commitment of one of the top players from the transfer portal: Oregon forward Sedona Prince, as announced on her Instagram

The 6’7” post player from Liberty Hill, TX was the No. 8 overall recruit in the class of 2018 and a McDonald’s All-American, joining the Texas Longhorns for her Freshman season before transferring to the Ducks.

Having suffered a torn ligament in her elbow that forced her to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season, it was expected the injury would end her college career as she turned the page towards the WNBA. Instead she chose to enter the transfer portal for one final season of college ball and announced on Saturday that she’d be joining Coach Campbell in Fort Worth.

With 2.8 million followers on Tik Tok, Prince ranks among the most popular college athletes on social media, with one of the top NIL valuations

Prince gained national notoriety during the 2019 NCAA Tournament by taking to social media to call out the gender inequities and disparity in accommodations between the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament. Her videos went viral and have helped drive a conversation that has brought about change in the support for the Women’s game. Prince’s story of her viral rise to popularity and the change it created was chronicled in an ESPN documentary, The Rule of Sedona Prince

In 50 games with the Ducks, Prince averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. She’ll join fellow newcomers four-star ESPN 100 recruits PG Victoria Flores from Duncanville and Jade Clack from Austin.