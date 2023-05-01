Football: Missouri State DT transfer Tico Brown commits to TCU

Former Missouri State defensive lineman Tico Brown revealed his commitment to the TCU football program late Sunday evening. The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder played in 11 games with seven starts during the 2022 season, finishing with 26 total tackles along with three quarterback hurries. Brown began his collegiate career at Central Michigan, where he spent four seasons and appeared in 28 games with 45 total tackles from 2018-2021.

BLESSED TO ANNOUNCE IM COMMITTED TCU #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/8NJV85JnZB — Tico Brown (@Ticobrown59) May 1, 2023

Brown becomes the fourth post-spring transfer portal addition for the Horned Frogs, who’ve already received pledges from Minnesota wide receiver Dylan Wright, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan and Maryland offensive lineman Coltin Deery. The redshirt senior defensive lineman from Kokomo, Indiana will enter his sixth collegiate season in 2023. Brown is the second defensive lineman TCU has scored in the transfer portal, joining former East Carolina defensive end Rick D’Abreu. The Horned Frogs lost several defensive lineman from 2022 including Dylan Horton, Terrell Cooper, George Ellis III and Doug Blue-Eli.