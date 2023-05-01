TCU News: “It was a really good football team this year and you saw how far they went. They had a lot of NFL players this year.”

Chargers Make History by Drafting TCU Trio of Skill Position Players | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Former TCU quarterback Max Duggan and wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis will remain teammates in the NFL. It's a Horned Frog party in Los Angeles!

They are the first team in the common draft era, which began in 1967, to take a quarterback and multiple skill position players from the same school in a single draft. Los Angeles capped off its draft by taking TCU quarterback Max Duggan in the seventh round. It began the draft on Thursday by taking Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick and added teammate Derius Davis in the fourth round on Saturday.

Why Los Angeles selected TCU QB Max Duggan | Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers may be setting up a long-term risk mitigation plan should star QB Justin Herbert get injured

Max can slide in as the inexpensive backup option to Herbert. Should Herbert go down, expect Max to lean on his comfort and familiarity with Johnston and Davis, similar to Cooper Rush falling back on Noah Brown when Dak Prescott was injured last season.

TCU DE Dylan Horton discusses strengths of his game | Houston Texans

Selected in the fourth round by the Houston Texans, TCU DE Dylan Horton discusses strengths of his game and where he might fit into DeMeco Ryans' defense.

"I'm extremely excited to be part of this SWARM mentality here at the Houston Texans, specifically coach," Horton said. "He plays attack style defense and I'm really excited to be a part of that. You know, I feel like being able to be aggressive and come off the ball, you know, disrupt the disrupt the offense is something I'm really good at."

Texans select TCU DE Dylan Horton with Pick 109 | Houston Texans

The Texans are thrilled to have the versatile TCU DE join the squad.

"He dips, darts, slides inside with a stealthily quick first step and makes up ground with an enormous stride length. He strikes with power in his hands andwill set a mean edge as well. He has awareness of the run action coming his way and the ability to fall back on runs that he's turned inside to help on the tackle."

Texans GM Nick Caserio says DE Dylan Horton will play more on the line of scrimmage | Yahoo Sports

The Texans expect to use Horton as a true down-lineman DE

Said Caserio: “I’d say we’re going to probably more of a four-man front. So with four down linemen, probably play with his hand on the ground more than he would play from up or in a spatial alignment. Now, he’s been a back to front. He was a safety or whatever he was. He kind of gradually moved towards the line of scrimmage.

Saints did a great job getting in front of several draft pick trends | USA Today

The Saints took Miller at the top of a run on RBs, ensuring they would get the best of the bunch

It started in the third round, when the Saints picked TCU running back Kendre Miller at No. 71 overall. No other running back had been picked to that point since UCLA star Zach Charbonnet was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 52, midway through the second round. But three more running backs would be taken off the board in Round 3 after the Saints picked Miller

New Orleans Saints add firepower on both sides of the ball during Day 2 of NFL Draft | New Orleans Saints

TCU RB Kendre Miller is expected to get carries s right away for the Saints

Allen said that being a runner in the NFL for 17 games leads to a lot of hits, so part of the reasoning behind the selection of Miller was to spell Kamara a bit. "Spread those touches around, spread those carries around, keep everybody healthy," Allen said.

Why Steve Avila's versatility matters to the LA Rams OL | Fansided

The Rams will be able to use Avila all over the Offensive Line

Thankfully, Steve Avila's versatility give the Rams plenty of Plan A options in terms of quality offensive line configurations. Now, let's hope that translates into a Top-5 NFL offensive line for the 2023 NFL season.

Rams depth chart post-draft: Steve Avila immediately starts | The Athletic

The TCU OL and 2nd round draft pick is expected to step into the starting role right away, lining up nest to former Frog Joseph Noteboom

Eventually, Avila will probably take over at center and Noteboom will move to guard.

Todd McShay says RB Kendre Miller is Saints’ best pick | USA Today

Bringing Miller in at the very least provides high-level Alvin Kamara insurance for New Orleans.

There’s also the current Kamara situation, which could result in a suspension at some point. ... So adding depth to the running back room could be even more important if the Saints are without Kamara at some point.

49ers draft pick Dee Winters helps LB group short and long-term | USA Today

The 49ers' LB depth chart should get a lot of help with Dee Winters.

Winters should compete right away for the starting Sam linebacker job, which was vacated when Azeez Al-Shaair who left for Tennessee in free agency

49ers 2023 NFL Draft takeaways: Speed was a major focus to bolster a deep roster | The Athletic

Speed baby!

And that’s why the 49ers emphasized speed — a potential ticket to success on special teams — deep into the draft. Sixth-rounder Dee Winters, for example, was one of the fastest linebackers in the class with his 4.49 40-yard dash.

Chargers Fans Asked For a Speedy Receiver and They Got It | SI FanNation

The Bolts selected him in the fourth round with the 125 overall pick, and could be a lethal piece for Los Angeles. He has elite speed and is able to creat and separate from defenders with hesitation moves and great acceleration. Davis also has long arms and plays bigger than his 5-foot-8, 165 pound frame.

Top Quotes, Chargers Day 3 Media Availability | Chargers

Derius Davis - On receiving his call from the Chargers today:

"It was crazy because it was really unexpected. I really didn't have much contact with the Chargers. Once they called and were like, 'Are you ready to be a Charger?' I was like, 'Hell yeah.' Knowing Q went there, I have somebody in the city with me that I am familiar with. It's just a great time right now for me and my family, and everybody that has supported me up to this time." Max Duggan - On being selected by the Chargers and joining a team that already features two of his collegiate teammates, Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis:

"There was a lot of excitement. Throughout this process, I feel like I built a lot of good relationships with all of the coaches on the coaching staff and really built up and connected with them in that way. Obviously, you see Q and D.D. go earlier, and there was a lot of excitement to be a part of this franchise, to go out and be in L.A. and be with this group people."

Top Quotes: Telesco, Staley on Day 3 | Chargers

Head Coach Brandon Staley on 'if there's a common thread' on selecting three TCU players....boy the SEC stans ran wild with this one.

"Yeah, that they've got a really outstanding team. I think it's the same as the University of Georgia or the University of Alabama, one of the top college programs. You saw how many players were drafted from their football team. I think it's no surprise why. [TCU Head Coach] Sonny [Dykes] and obviously [former TCU Head Coach] Gary Patterson recruited a lot of those players. A lot of pro players on that team and that's why they made it so far. Really excited about all three of those guys."

GM Tom Tellesco on drafting three players from TCU:

“It was a really good football team this year and you saw how far they went. They had a lot of NFL players this year.”

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson uses size to his advantage as he begins career with Rams | TheRams.com

THT has heard the doubters and will work to prove them wrong