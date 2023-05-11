Women’s Golf: TCU finishes fourth at NCAA Raleigh Regional

After finishing as the runner-up in the Big 12 Championship Tournament, the Frogs received a bid to compete in the NCAA Tournament at the Raleigh Regional. The top 5 seeds from each regional receive invitations to advance to the NCAA Championship. Thanks to an excellent third day of competition the Frogs will be moving on with a fourth-place finish in the regional. The Frogs finished ahead of the 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils, the 14th-ranked Florida State Seminoles, and the 21st-ranked Florida Gators among other teams in the 12-team field to advance.

Day 1

After round one, the Frogs sat in the middle of the pack in 7th place after a team score of 4 over par. Sheridan Clancy was the best performer for the Frogs in round one with a very strong one under par, good for a top 10 individual performance in the round. Lois Lau finished in the top 30 individually with a solid one over par for TCU. Caitlyn Mcnab finished one over par as well for the Frogs as TCU was still well within striking distance of a top-five spot as fifth place after round one was only 5 strokes away.

Day 2

The Frogs stood pat after the second round as they were in 7th place through two days of competition. TCU finished a solid even par as a team in round two to remain at four over par in the tournament. The gap between the Frogs and an invitation to the NCAA Championship did close thanks to some higher scores from teams in front of them as fifth place had just a two-stroke lead on the Frogs with one round to go. Lau and Mcnab continued to match each other as they both had a great round and both shot one under on the day to move into a tie for 16th individually. Clancy joined them in the tie for 16th after shooting a very solid one over on the day.

Day 3

The Frogs would close the gap and then some on the last day of the tournament as they shot a phenomenal two under as a team to move up three spots into fourth place in the regional, earning an invitation to the NCAA Championship in the process. TCU had the second-best team score on the final day of competition behind Arizona who won the regional. Lois Lau led the Frogs with an excellent two under par to move into a tie for 6th place individually. Sofia Barroso Sa had a great day as well, shooting one under par on the day. Mcnab shot a very solid one-over for the Frogs while Clancy rounded out the Frogs’ strong performances, shooting two over par on the day.

The Frogs will compete in their second straight NCAA Championship from May 19th through the 24th in Scottsdale, Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club. The Frogs will be competing in a field of 30 teams that advanced from a total of 6 regionals. There will be two cuts before the final match play tournament to determine the overall champion. The field will be cut down to 15 teams after 54 holes of stroke play, then down to 8 teams after another day of stroke play. The Frogs are a very talented team and have a good shot at making a run and continuing the recent postseason success that TCU teams have had in Arizona.