Beach Volleyball: TCU accepts invitation to join Conference USA

TCU beach volleyball will be leaving the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association in favor of Conference USA in 2024. The Horned Frogs, who have been members of the CCSA since 2019, won the CCSA Championship this season for the first time in program history. TCU finished as the No. 3 team in the AVCA Rankings after compiling a 37-3 overall record and earning a semifinal berth in the NCAA National Championship tournament this spring.

TCU will leave a CCSA that currently includes four top-20 ranked programs in Florida State (No. 4), LSU (No. 6), Grand Canyon (No. 9) and South Carolina (No. 17) as well as unranked Missouri State. The new Conference USA roster will feature the Horned Frogs as well as three current top-20 schools in Florida Atlantic (No. 12), Florida International (No. 13) and Tulane (No. 18) as well as Missouri State, Tarleton State, UAB, UTEP and Jacksonville State.