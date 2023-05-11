TCU men’s tennis secured the NCAA Regional Championship in Fort Worth over the weekend. Associate editor Russ Hodges discusses the regional title as well as beach volleyball’s semifinal run at the NCAA National Championship. Russ also discusses TCU baseball’s series against Cal State Fullerton, women’s golf and women’s basketball.
Filed under:
Frogs O’ War Podcast: Men’s Tennis wins NCAA Regional Championship
Several items including beach volleyball, women’s golf, women’s basketball and baseball are featured in this week’s episode.
Loading comments...