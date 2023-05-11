 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Men’s Basketball: TCU guard Rondel Walker enters transfer portal

The former Oklahoma State transfer has reportedly left the program after one season in Fort Worth.

By Russell Hodges
NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas State Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple reporters revealed Thursday evening that TCU guard Rondel Walker has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Horned Frogs. Walker started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State, where he spent two seasons before transferring to TCU. Walker struggled mightily with the Horned Frogs, shooting 27.4 percent overall, 23.9 percent from 3-point range and 55.4 percent from the free-throw line. The junior guard averaged 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game and appeared in 30 games with five starts this season.

The Horned Frogs have added multiple guards through the transfer portal this offseason including Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. as well as former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard Trevian Tennyson and former Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III. Walker is the third TCU guard to enter the portal this offseason, following freshman and former three-star recruit P.J. Haggerty as well as veteran guard Shahada Wells. Haggerty has committed to continuing his career with Tulsa, while Wells has committed to play at McNeese State.

