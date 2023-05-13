Football: Three-star offensive tackle Tobias Steppes commits to TCU

TCU Football continues to build its future up front, 2024 three-star Lancaster, TX offensive lineman Tobias Steppes announcing his commitment in a live presentation with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Steppes is rated by 247Sports as the #51 Offensive Tackle in the 2024 Class and a top-100 player in Texas.

In describing what the factors that led him to select the Horned Frogs, Steppes explained “Development, the relationship with the coaches, also I’m close to home because family is a big factor for me. I felt at home, they treated me like family from the jump.”

Steppes is the fourth member of the TCU 2024 recruiting class, joining fellow OT Ryan Hughes, QB Hauss Hejny, and edge rusher Travis Jackson. The 6’5” 260 lbs. lineman selected TCU over Cal, SMU, Texas Tech, and UTSA.