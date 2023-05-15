TCU News: “It feels like we’re back in Fort Worth again”

Transfer Portal:

Former TCU offensive lineman Altrique Barlow commits to Marshall via NCAA Transfer Portal | On3

Former TCU offensive lineman Altrique Barlow has announced his commitment to Marshall via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Former TCU defensive lineman Landyn Watson commits to Marshall transfer | On3

Former TCU defensive lineman Landyn Watson has chosen Marshall as his new school via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

TCU DB transfer Kyron Chambers commits to SMU | On3

Former Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff standout Kyron Chambers is transferring to SMU, the 6-0, 195-pound defensive back announced.

UConn football adds two transfer pass-catchers | The UConn Blog

The German QB-turned-TE Alex Honig has found a transfer landing spot with the Huskies

Pro Frogs:

LA's Rookie WR Showcases Talent in Rookie Minicamp | FanNation

Rookie minicamps have opened and QJ is looking to show out right away

Former TCU teammates start NFL careers with Los Angeles Chargers | wfaa.com

The first look at QJ, DD, and Max with the Chargers.

Quentin Johnston's first practice in the NFL felt similar to the ones he had in college at TCU.

Derius Davis was lined up next to him at the other wide receiver spot and they caught passes from Max Duggan.

But instead of the Horned Frogs' practice field, it was the opening session of the Los Angeles Chargers' rookie minicamp.

“It almost feels identical. It feels like we’re back in Fort Worth again,” Johnston of the Friday morning session.

Saints Draft Class Quotes from Rookie Minicamp | FanNation

Kendre Miller is on the path to the playing field and seems himself as able to do the same things as Alvin Kamara has for the Saints

ON HEALTH: "I feel great. You know, I feel great. But the doctors, they kind of got to tone it down and be like, 'You're not ready for that yet.', but that's just the competitiveness in me."

Luken Baker’s two-homer game | 05/13/2023 | MLB.com

Former Horned Frog slugger Luken Baker has been raking in the Minors lately, including a pair of solo homers for Triple-A Memphis on Saturday