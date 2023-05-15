TCU Football season opener vs. Colorado set for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX

The 2023 TCU Football season will get started with a scorcher of a contest

It was announced Monday that the Horned Frogs will be hosting the Colorado Buffaloes at 11 AM Central on September 2 on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. It will be a spotlight match up with national intrigue: the Frogs return to the gridiron after a magical run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season, while the Buffaloes are beginning a new era under head coach Deion Sanders who has brought a new energy (& new “furniture” & new “luggage”) to Boulder in his FBS debut.

Big Noon Kickoff vs. TCU



Sept. 2nd

⏰10am MT

Fort Worth, TX#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/fboBIk7PKg — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) May 15, 2023

TCU is 2-0 when playing in the featured Big Noon Kickoff game, both in November 2022, winning 34-24 in Fort Worth over Texas Tech and 29-28 in Waco over Baylor. TCU traveled to Boulder to open the 2022 season in Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs debut, defeating the Buffs 38-13 after Max Duggan entered the game for an injured Chandler Morris and TCU rolled off 31 unanswered points to run away with the contest. The Horned Frogs are currently 20.5-point favorites in the 2023 season opener, per DraftKings Sportsbook.