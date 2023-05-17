TCU News: “Congrats on a hell of a debut, Brandon”

Pro Frogs

Brandon Williamson delivers stellar MLB debut, Cincinnati Reds top Rockies | Yahoo

The Reds deployed another former Frog in replacement of an injured former Frog as Brandon WIlliamson was brought up to The Show, shutting down the Rockies in Coors Field in his MLB debut

The Reds had a need in their starting rotation after Nick Lodolo went on the 15-day injured list. Williamson, who pitched better in his last two minor league starts, had all his pitches working during his debut with his family loudly cheering after many of his strikes in the crowd of 20,611.

Brandon Williamson solid in debut, Reds defeat Rockies to even series - Red Reporter

The rookie left-hander delivered his best performance of the season in his MLB debut.

He threw 5.2 innings and allowed only 1 run on 2 hits with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. That included a stretch of 14-straight retired batters until Ezequiel Tovar homered in the bottom of the 6th to break a scoreless tie. On a night where the Reds’ offense was struggling to get things going, that was more than enough to keep them in the game for the eventual win. Congrats on a hell of a debut, Brandon.

When we could see No. 1 pick Bryce Young starting for the Panthers - Sports Illustrated

Not surprisingly, Andy Dalton will sit atop the depth chart until Bryce Young gets up to speed

Panthers coach Frank Reich revealed his plan for the spring over the week—and that plan is to have Andy Dalton running with the starters, at least to begin with—through OTAs and put No. 1 pick Bryce Young behind Dalton with the second team.

Houston Texans rookie projections: Will Anderson Jr. to have biggest Day 1 impact | FOX Sports

TCU’s Dylan Horton is expected to be a contributor off the bench right away for Houston

Horton figures to be a rotational pass-rusher in Ryans’ defense. As a three-year starter at TCU and coming off a 10-sack 2022 campaign, he could be one of the Texans’ top backup defensive linemen right away.

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane undergoes surgery to repair fractured big toe

Get well soon Des! The Grizz will certainly need the former Frog next season

Pride grab scoreless draw at NJ/NY Gotham – Orlando Sentinel

Former Frogs faced off as Orlando's Messiah Bright and Gotham's Yazmeen Ryan were both in starting lineup for NWSL battle

Future Frogs

Jace Posey, TCU basketball signee, repeats as Texas state high jump champion |Scorebook Live

The future Frog continues to display his athletic prowess

Houston Strake Jesuit senior Jace Posey — a dual-sport star and TCU Horned Frogs basketball commit — nearly broke his own high jump record during Day 3 of the 2023 UIL State Track & Field Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin. Posey won his second straight gold medal in the Class 6A boys high jump, soaring to the top of the podium again on the strength of a 7-foot leap.

TCU makes top 5 list for four-star defensive lineman Xadavien Sims | 247Sports

Horned Frogs are in the hunt for one of the nation's top D-Linemen, set to announce his commitment on May 20

“TCU is one of my top schools,” he said. “They’re a school that really stands out to me and I’ve got a deep history with them and I really like them a lot.”

Big 12

2023 Big 12 Soccer Conference Schedule Released - Big 12 Conference

The fall sports calendar is approaching. TCU Soccer will open the conference schedule in Provo on September and will close the regular season in Austin for the Longhorns.

2023 Big 12 Volleyball Schedule Announced - Big 12 Conference

The Horned Frogs indoor volleyball will open conference play at Kansas State on September 21 and close the season by hosting BYU on November 25.