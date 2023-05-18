 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A TCU fan’s guide to the 2023 NFL Schedule

With 31 Frogs in NFL camps across 17 teams, there will be Horned Frog head-to-head match ups every week

By Anthony North
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Rookie Minicamp
Former TCU stars Quentin Johnston (1) and Derius Davis (12) prepare to show out in the NFL
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL had its annual schedule release extravaganza last week, revealing when and where every contest would take place for the 2023 regular season. With eight Horned Frogs selected in the 2023 Draft and more signing undrafted free agent deals, the count of former TCU standouts in the NFL has reached 31 players on 17 teams across the league. While certainly many of these players will continue to battle for roster spots throughout the pre-season, we can expect many Horned Frogs to show out this season. In addition to following the Frogs every Saturday this fall, you will have plenty of chances to catch up with your favorite Frogs on Sundays (and Thursdays and Mondays). With the schedule released, we can expect at least one Frog-vs-Frog showdown every week, complete with a classic jersey swap photo-op

All of the #ProFrogs games in the 2023 NFL season

From the first week of the preseason when Max Duggan, Derius Davis, and Quentin Johnston make their NFL debut as the Chargers take on Steve Avila, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Joseph Noteboom and the Rams in Sofi Stadium on August 12 at 8PM Central through to the final week of the regular season featuring five Frog-vs-Frog showdowns, TCU will be heavily featured throughout the 2023 NFL season. With over half the teams in the league employing former Frogs, chances are good another Horned Frog earn a Super Bowl ring with the champion is crowned in Las Vegas in February 2024.

Horned Frogs in the NFL

Team Player Pos
Team Player Pos
Arizona Cardinals Collier, L.J. DE
Arizona Cardinals Demercado, Emari RB
Baltimore Ravens Washington, Ar'Darius S
Buffalo Bills Howard, Travin LB
Carolina Panthers Dalton, Andy QB
Carolina Panthers Scott, Vernon S
Dallas Cowboys Turpin, KaVontae WR
Detroit Lions Eze, Obinna OT
Detroit Lions Vaitai, Halapoulivaati OG
Green Bay Packers Gaines, Innis S
Houston Texans Horton, Dylan DE
Houston Texans Hughes, Jerry DE
Houston Texans Wallow, Garret LB
Kansas City Chiefs Niang, Lucas OT
Los Angeles Chargers Davis, Derius WR
Los Angeles Chargers Duggan, Max QB
Los Angeles Chargers Johnston, Quentin WR
Los Angeles Rams Avila, Steve OL
Los Angeles Rams Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius CB
Los Angeles Rams Noteboom, Joe OT
Las Vegas Raiders Moehrig, Tre'von S
Minnesota Vikings Ali, Alan OL
Minnesota Vikings Blacklock, Ross DE
Minnesota Vikings Reagor, Jalen WR
Minnesota Vikings Schlottmann, Austin OL
New Orleans Saints Miller, Kendre RB
New Orleans Saints Summers, Ty LB
Seattle Seahawks Hunt, Joey OL
San Francisco 49ers Pryor, Matt OT
San Francisco 49ers Winters, Dee LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Barber, Taye WR
Ourlads

