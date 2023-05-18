A TCU fan’s guide to the 2023 NFL Schedule

The NFL had its annual schedule release extravaganza last week, revealing when and where every contest would take place for the 2023 regular season. With eight Horned Frogs selected in the 2023 Draft and more signing undrafted free agent deals, the count of former TCU standouts in the NFL has reached 31 players on 17 teams across the league. While certainly many of these players will continue to battle for roster spots throughout the pre-season, we can expect many Horned Frogs to show out this season. In addition to following the Frogs every Saturday this fall, you will have plenty of chances to catch up with your favorite Frogs on Sundays (and Thursdays and Mondays). With the schedule released, we can expect at least one Frog-vs-Frog showdown every week, complete with a classic jersey swap photo-op

From the first week of the preseason when Max Duggan, Derius Davis, and Quentin Johnston make their NFL debut as the Chargers take on Steve Avila, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Joseph Noteboom and the Rams in Sofi Stadium on August 12 at 8PM Central through to the final week of the regular season featuring five Frog-vs-Frog showdowns, TCU will be heavily featured throughout the 2023 NFL season. With over half the teams in the league employing former Frogs, chances are good another Horned Frog earn a Super Bowl ring with the champion is crowned in Las Vegas in February 2024.