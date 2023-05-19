TCU News: Dylan Horton “fits the profile of what we’re trying to do here”

Men’s Tennis

TCU's NCAA Quarterfinal Match vs. Michigan Postponed to Friday - TCU Athletics

Rain rain go away.

Baseball

D1Baseball Field of 64 Projections: May 17 | D1Baseball

Headed into the final series of the regular season, the Horned Frogs occupy the final spot in the latest bracket projection, with a chance at revenge vs. an old CWS foe

Football

Chargers' Head Coach Shares Realistic Expectations For New Group - FanNation

All of the TCU products that are joining the franchise come from a winning culture and have chemistry together. Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, and Max Duggan will be able to jump into some big roles when they're given the opportunity to do so.

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller eager to show what he can do | New Orleans Saints

"I like the player, I like his downhill running style," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I think he's got really good feet, I think he's got really good contact balance. And he's got the speed to take it the distance if he breaks free in the open field, so there's a lot of qualities about him that I like."

Source: Texans signing fourth-round defensive end Dylan Horton | Click 2 Houston

The Texans have agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.64 million contract with fourth-round defensive end Dylan Horton, according to a league source.

The deal includes an $801,044 signing bonus.

TCU defied the odds to reach college football’s mountaintop — then lost by 58. Now what? | The Athletic

By making it to the title game, TCU's bar is now set higher, even though that loss to Georgia showed clearing it may be arduous.

TCU's Sonny Dykes named 'Person of the Year' | CBS Texas

Dykes led the Horned Frogs to the peak of college football, shining international light on the university and city.

Big 12 Football: Best CFB Road Trips With New Teams for 2023 | Traveling Tailgaters

While some here may consider "proximity to Dallas" to be a downside, certainly the Metroplex has everything one could want for a weekend sports roadtrip. We'd just recommend you stay out west