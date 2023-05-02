TCU News: “Des is a cornerstone, very significant piece of this group”

Baseball:

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings | Heartland College Sports

The Frogs drop another series, but did they drop in the rankings?

TCU was a favorite to win the Big 12 in the preseason and now I am not sure if they will even make the postseason if they can’t turn things around after dropping another series.

Pro Frogs:

Bane ready to follow in Jackson and Morant’s footsteps to cash in with Grizzlies | WREG Memphis

The former TCU standout is a key piece of the Grizzlies roster and could be looking to sign a big deal in Memphis soon.

“Des (Desmond Bane) is a cornerstone, very significant piece of this group. I think he has an opportunity, going forward, to really establish himself as a key driver, a key leader within this group,” said Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman. “Yeah. I mean, whatever I’m allowed to say about our interest, our intentions to, you know, do, to extend Des this offseason, I say that. Yeah, I mean, Des is a huge part of this.”

Panthers QB Bryce Young won't take first-team reps right away | Yahoo!

Former TCU QB Andy Dalton will open the off-season atop the depth chart for Carolina until #1 overall pick Bryce Young is up to speed.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich told The Athletic on Sunday that Young won't take first-team reps immediately when the team begins to practice together. Instead, veteran QB Andy Dalton, Young's backup, will take first-team reps while Young learns the offense.

Los Angeles Chargers got an impact WR, but is that enough to move the needle? | Yahoo!

What grade did the Chargers earn while loading up on Horned Frogs?

Favorite pick: Favorite pick: Derius Davis, WR, TCU (125th overall)

The Chargers will need to be creative in how they deploy Davis, but he brings a massive element of speed that the Chargers have been missing for a while now.

Padres' Matt Carpenter: Plates two runs Sunday | CBSSports.com

The former Frog had a great game in Mexico City as his Padres downed the Giants.