Women’s Basketball: Stanford transfer Agnes Emma-Nnopu commits to TCU

TCU women’s basketball continued to bolster the 2023-24 roster on Tuesday, securing the commitment of former Stanford guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu, who spent three seasons with the Cardinal and played in 82 games with all 11 starts coming during the 2022-23 season. Emma-Nnopu averaged 3.2 points and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range. The 5-foot-11 junior guard from Ocean Grove, Victoria, Australia becomes the fourth transfer commit for new TCU head coach Mark Campbell.

The Horned Frogs have added three transfers from the Pac-12 Conference including Oregon’s Sedona Prince and Arizona’s Madison Conner. TCU also secured the commitment of former Cal State Fullerton guard Una Jovanovic over the weekend.