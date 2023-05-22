TCU News: “You won’t find many lineups deeper”

Men’s Tennis

As we've been telling you for years, college tennis is an extremely fun spectator sport; make sure to get out to the Purple Courts next season and take in a match to help provide the Frogs an excellent home court advantage

David Roditi, a former tour pro who has coached Texas Christian the past 13 seasons, said college tennis has a uniquely rowdy and pressurized proving ground that players can only understand with experience. Roditi has been successfully selling the ideals of college athletics abroad for several years. His team has players from Scotland, England, France, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Jacob Fearnley, his top player, grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Baseball

2023 Big 12 Baseball Championship - Big 12 Conference

The Horned Frogs will open the Tournament against Kansas State in Arlington on Wednesday at 9AM on ESPNU

3 bubble teams with the best chance to make it to the Men’s College World Series | NCAA.com

Can the Frogs make a deep run to the 2023 Men’s College World Series in Omaha?

You won’t find many lineups deeper than Kirk Saarloos’. The Frogs have nine hitters with an OPS better than .800, making them a threat top-to-bottom. TCU will meet Kansas State, a team they just took three out of four from, in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.

Football

TCU football's Jordan Hudson transfers to SMU Mustangs | Clutch Points

As has been long rumored, TCU football's ex-wide receiver Jordan Hudson is going to play for SMU football after a Freshman campaign that featured 14 receptions for 174 yards and 3 TDs

Brian Branch sees huge CFB comeback story for Trey Sanders | TD Alabama

The former 5-star RB could see a breakout resurgence in Fort Worth

Steven Johnson: Big 12 quarterback preseason power rankings | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Where does TCU’s Chandler Morris land on the list?

Maybe the most inexperienced signal caller on the list, Morris lands based on the peaks he’s flashed in limited time. He kept Baylor out of the College Football Playoff with a record-breaking performance in 2021 and beat out Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up last season.

Pro Frogs

Position Battles to Watch During Rams Training Camp - LAFB Network

The 2nd Round Rookie will look to earn a starting role in L.A.

The offensive line, vital for protecting Stafford and opening up lanes for the running game, will see competition between Logan Bruss and “Steve” Esteban Avila. The unit last season saw many injuries and suffered as such, and after some departures, there are some starting spots open. Both will be vying for a starting role, and their performances at training camp will be crucial in determining who gets the nod.

Chargers News: First Look of Quentin Johnston in New LA Threads Surfaces | Fan Nation

LA's new rookie WR looks great in the powder blue