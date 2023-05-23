Baseball: Eight TCU players earn Big 12 Conference honors

With the Big 12 Conference baseball tournament on the horizon, TCU saw seven of its student-athletes recognized with All-Big 12 honors for the 2023 season. Third baseman Brayden Taylor was the team’s only player to receive First Team honors, while reliever Garrett Wright and freshman shortstop Anthony Silva were named Second Team winners. Four Horned Frogs including freshman starters Kole Klecker and Louis Rodriguez as well as freshman catcher Karson Bowen and first baseman Cole Fontenelle were Honorable Mentions. TCU went 33-22 overall and 13-11 in the Big 12 during the regular season.

In addition to the All-Big 12 honorees, TCU saw four players named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team for the 2023 season. Klecker, Silva, Bowen and left-handed reliever Ben Abeldt were all recognized for their efforts this season. The Horned Frogs are the No. 4 seed for the Big 12 Conference tournament and will face No. 5 seed Kansas State in the opening round on Wednesday morning. The Horned Frogs are vying for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, which will tee off in early June with the regional rounds.