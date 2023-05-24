TCU News: “Coach Allcorn’s vision for our program is ambitious and inspiring”

Pro Frogs

The Inside Story of How the Chargers Drafted Quentin Johnston | LA Chargers

A deep dive longform inside the Bolts front office and the process of why they selected the TCU wide receiver

You see stuff on film but then you see that and it was just so effortless. It was just like, 'Wow, OK. This guy is different.' His explosiveness just really stood out."

Volleyball

TCU Signs Denver Transfer Brianna Green to 2023 Roster - TCU Athletics

TCU Volleyball gets a transfer addition to return home to DFW

Throughout four years at Denver, she tallied 450 blocks and finished sixth on Denver's all-time blocks list. She garnered First-Team All-Summit League honors in 2020 and was also named to the Summit League All-Freshman team in 2019.

Golf

Allcorn Named TCU Head Men’s Golf Coach - Big 12 Conference

The Horned Frogs are bringing in a new head coach, previously a successful assistant at Oklahoma.

“Coach Allcorn’s vision for our program is ambitious and inspiring and is aligned with TCU’s goals and values. He is the perfect fit to lead our men’s golf program moving forward.”

Football

Jordon Johnson-Rubell, nation's No. 2 safety, names top 5, sets official visits - Scorebook Live

The Horned Frogs are a finalist for IMG Academy (Florida) four-star defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell, the nation's No. 2 safety and No. 25 overall prospect

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete accumulated 35 scholarship offers during the recruiting process, highlighted by several of the nation's top programs. On Tuesday, however, Johnson-Rubell trimmed his list down to a final five: Michigan, Ohio State, TCU, Texas and USC made the cut

Big 12 Football 2023 All-Conference Team - Athlon Sports

Horned Frogs were all over the Athlon preseason All-Conference team, including first teamers OL Andrew Coker, LB Johnny Hodges, DB Josh Newton, and K Griffin Kell.

Newton Named Preseason All-American - TCU Athletics

TCU CB Josh Newton is gaining national attention ahead of 2023 season