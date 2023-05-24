TCU News: “Coach Allcorn’s vision for our program is ambitious and inspiring”

Pro Frogs
The Inside Story of How the Chargers Drafted Quentin Johnston | LA Chargers
A deep dive longform inside the Bolts front office and the process of why they selected the TCU wide receiver
You see stuff on film but then you see that and it was just so effortless. It was just like, 'Wow, OK. This guy is different.' His explosiveness just really stood out."
Volleyball
TCU Signs Denver Transfer Brianna Green to 2023 Roster - TCU Athletics
TCU Volleyball gets a transfer addition to return home to DFW
Throughout four years at Denver, she tallied 450 blocks and finished sixth on Denver's all-time blocks list. She garnered First-Team All-Summit League honors in 2020 and was also named to the Summit League All-Freshman team in 2019.
Golf
Allcorn Named TCU Head Men’s Golf Coach - Big 12 Conference
The Horned Frogs are bringing in a new head coach, previously a successful assistant at Oklahoma.
“Coach Allcorn’s vision for our program is ambitious and inspiring and is aligned with TCU’s goals and values. He is the perfect fit to lead our men’s golf program moving forward.”
Football
Jordon Johnson-Rubell, nation's No. 2 safety, names top 5, sets official visits - Scorebook Live
The Horned Frogs are a finalist for IMG Academy (Florida) four-star defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell, the nation's No. 2 safety and No. 25 overall prospect
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete accumulated 35 scholarship offers during the recruiting process, highlighted by several of the nation's top programs. On Tuesday, however, Johnson-Rubell trimmed his list down to a final five: Michigan, Ohio State, TCU, Texas and USC made the cut
Big 12 Football 2023 All-Conference Team - Athlon Sports
Horned Frogs were all over the Athlon preseason All-Conference team, including first teamers OL Andrew Coker, LB Johnny Hodges, DB Josh Newton, and K Griffin Kell.
Newton Named Preseason All-American - TCU Athletics
TCU CB Josh Newton is gaining national attention ahead of 2023 season
(In 2022) Newton tied for second on the Horned Frogs with three interceptions, including one returned 57 yards for a touchdown in a win over Iowa State. He totaled 35 stops on the year. He had three tackles, including one for loss, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal victory over Michigan. He recorded a tackle for loss at Colorado on the opening play of the season and his first snap as a Horned Frog.
