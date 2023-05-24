Women’s Golf: TCU finishes 20th at NCAA Championship

After clinching a spot at Grayhawk in Scottsdale with their fourth-place finish in Raleigh, the TCU women’s golf team was looking to make a splash in the desert oasis among the country’s best programs. One of five Big 12 Programs, and one of six Texas schools to make the Championship, the team struggled compared to their conference and state counterparts, but should be lauded for an excellent overall season and proud of their accomplishments to be one of the top 25 programs in the country for the 2023 season. Let’s take a look at how the tournament shook out for the Frogs:

Round 1:

In the first round at Grayhawk, TCU found themselves right in the thick of the mix, walking out of the day tied for 16th place with Michigan State at 5-over par. Two Frogs, Sofia Barroso Sa and Lois Lau, carded a pair of 1-under 71s for TCU, good for 21st in the individual rankings. Barrosso Sa had a stellar back nine that included three straight birdies and no bogies. Additionally, Caitlyn Macnab shot a 2-over-par 74 to keep the Frogs in the middle of the pack.

Round 2:

Caitlyn Macnab was the highlight for the Frogs in the second round as she fired off a 3-under 69 that included a clean scorecard with no bogies or worse and three birdies among the 15 pars on her card. However, TCU lost ground on the field as no other Frog could break par and for the second straight day the team had a round of 85 submitted. In order to continue making progress, the Frogs would need to play their way out of 20th in the third round.

Call it Macnab Moving Day‼️



Caitlyn cards 3-under 69 to jump 34 spots on the leaderboard. Macnab recorded par-or-better on every hole during the round.

Round 3:

Unfortunately, the Frogs were not able to gain any ground in the third round of play, as their season came to an end with their 20th place finish after the day on Sunday. Barrosso Sa once again played well, submitting an even-par 72 and earning a place in the Individual Championship for Monday. Sheridan Clancy was the low Frog for the day with a 1-under 71, but a tough round from Macnab and the remainder of the Frogs secured their fate as they ran out of holes and finished the day sandwiched between Duke/Michigan State and Texas Tech—unable to make the final round.

Round Three✅



Sofia leads the Horned Frogs with an even-par 72 in Round Three.



Sofia leads the Horned Frogs with an even-par 72 in Round Three.

Sofia will compete for the Individual Championship tomorrow at 2:01 p.m. CT.

It was a hard-fought and overall successful season for TCU; with notable Top 3 finishes during the season, including the Big 12 Match Play and Big 12 Tournament. The season was capped off with a great showing at the NCAA Regionals which earned them a coveted spot in Scottsdale. We look forward to seeing the team continuing to build upon their success next year—we’ll have a full recap of their season and outlook for next year coming soon.