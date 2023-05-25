 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TCU Football QB commit Hauss Hejny selected for Elite 11 Finals

After impressing during the Austin Regional, the Aledo QB earned a spot in prestigious showcase

By Anthony North
TCU Football got its 2024 recruiting class started in April with Hauss Hejny being the Frogs’ first commitment of the cycle, and the Aledo QB has continued to impress ahead of his Senior season. Hejny participated in the Elite 11 Austin Regional last month along with many of the highest-rated QBs in the state. Hejny was a standout performer, gaining praise and opening eyes to the huge dual-threat potential he’d bring to the Horned Frogs. Hejny earned the top rating at the Austin Regional’s combine events. The Athletic’s national recruiting writer Ari Wasserman, known for his insistence that “stars matter,” took serious notice of the 3-star signal caller, writing a full feature on Why TCU hit a five-star home run. Hejny’s performance has now earned him an invite to the Elite 11 Finals, the prestigious QB camp gathering the nation’s best rising-senior high school QBs.

The 2023 Elite 11 Finals will be the 25th edition of the annual camp and will take place in Los Angeles, CA from June 14-16. The event has featured some of the most decorated QBs in college football history, including the last two Heisman Trophy winners Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. Hejny will be the fourth TCU QB to be selected for the Elite 11 Finals, joining Justin Rogers (2017), Max Duggan (2018), and Chandler Morris (2019). Hejny and his Aledo Bearcats will begin its State Championship defense at home on August 25th at 7 PM vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal.

The Elite 11 Finals roster thus far:

QBs invited to the 2023 Elite 11 Finals

Name Hometown Committed 247 QB Rank
Dylan Raiola Phoenix, AZ Georgia 1
Jadyn Davis Charlotte, NC Michigan 2
Elijah Brown Santa Ana, CA Uncommitted 3
Julian Sayin Carlsbad, CA Alabama 4
CJ Carr Saline, MI Notre Dame 5
DJ Lagway Willis, TX Florida 6
Air Noland Fairburn, GA Ohio State 7
Luke Kromenhoek Savannah, GA Florida State 8
Demond Williams Chandler, AZ Ole Miss 13
Hauss Hejny Aledo, TX TCU 20
Colin Hurley Jacksonville, FL LSU 23
Daniel Kaelin Bellevue, NE Nebraska 25
Ethan Grunkemeyer Lewis Center, OH Penn State 33
Trever Jackson Winter Garden, FL Uncommitted 37

