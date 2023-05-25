TCU Football QB commit Hauss Hejny selected for Elite 11 Finals

TCU Football got its 2024 recruiting class started in April with Hauss Hejny being the Frogs’ first commitment of the cycle, and the Aledo QB has continued to impress ahead of his Senior season. Hejny participated in the Elite 11 Austin Regional last month along with many of the highest-rated QBs in the state. Hejny was a standout performer, gaining praise and opening eyes to the huge dual-threat potential he’d bring to the Horned Frogs. Hejny earned the top rating at the Austin Regional’s combine events. The Athletic’s national recruiting writer Ari Wasserman, known for his insistence that “stars matter,” took serious notice of the 3-star signal caller, writing a full feature on Why TCU hit a five-star home run. Hejny’s performance has now earned him an invite to the Elite 11 Finals, the prestigious QB camp gathering the nation’s best rising-senior high school QBs.

The 2023 Elite 11 Finals will be the 25th edition of the annual camp and will take place in Los Angeles, CA from June 14-16. The event has featured some of the most decorated QBs in college football history, including the last two Heisman Trophy winners Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. Hejny will be the fourth TCU QB to be selected for the Elite 11 Finals, joining Justin Rogers (2017), Max Duggan (2018), and Chandler Morris (2019). Hejny and his Aledo Bearcats will begin its State Championship defense at home on August 25th at 7 PM vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal.

The Elite 11 Finals roster thus far: