Baseball: TCU earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Fayetteville Regional

TCU baseball will compete in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional as the No. 2 seed this coming weekend. The Horned Frogs (37-22, 13-11 Big 12) will take on Arizona in the opening round, with the victor advancing to face either the No. 1 seed Arkansas or the No. 4 seed Santa Clara in the winner’s bracket finals of the double-elimination tournament. The Razorbacks will host the regional competition as the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

TCU and Arizona will face off on Friday, June 2. The Horned Frogs are entering the postseason on a hot streak after securing the Big 12 Conference tournament crown on Sunday evening. TCU has won 14 of its last 16 games dating back to the start of the month. While the Horned Frogs have not played the Wildcats this season, TCU has faced Arkansas, with the purple and white dominating the Razorbacks 18-6 at Globe Life on Feb. 18.