Baseball: Five TCU players receive Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors

TCU baseball dominated the Big 12 Conference tournament at Globe Life Field, winning four consecutive games and outscoring opponents 48-15 to secure the championship. Several Horned Frogs contributed to the successful postseason achievement and were rewarded with All-Tournament Team honors for their efforts. Third baseman Brayden Taylor was named All-Tournament MVP after going 8-for-16 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Kurtis Byrne, Karson Bowen, Elijah Nunez and Ben Abeldt also received All-Tournament Team honors for their individual efforts in the conference tournament. Byrne finished 8-for-16 with two homers and five RBIs as the All-Tournament designated hitter, while Bowen went 8-for-17 with one homer and three RBIs as the All-Tournament catcher. Nunez went 6-for-17 with six runs scored and four RBIs as an All-Tournament outfielder and Abeldt threw five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and one walk as an All-Tournament relief pitcher.