TCU News: Big 12 looking to host league games in Mexico

Football:

UNT hosting TCU transfer WR Blair Conwright as it looks to fill holes after transfer losses | Texas News | inforney.com

The former Frog may be taking the short trip up to Denton to continue his collegiate career

UNT is currently hosting TCU transfer wide receiver Blair Conwright on an official visit, a source in the program confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday morning.

Big 12:

Big 12 Reportedly Nearing Contract to Play Football, Basketball Games in Mexico | Bleacher Report

Get your passport ready for Big 12 events south of the border

The Big 12 hopes to make it a multi-year agreement with football games likely happening in Monterrey and basketball games in Mexico City. If things go well, the conference could host additional sports in the country in the future.

Pro Frogs:

Quentin Johnston’s First 24 Hours In The NFL | LA Chargers - YouTube

How can you not love QJ living the dream!

Go behind the scenes with LA Chargers first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston during his first 24 hours after being selected 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Go all-access with one of the newest members of the Bolts as he receives the phone call that changes his life, visits the Chargers training facility, and tours popular spots around Los Angeles including Tacos 1986, Griffith Observatory, and the home of the Lakers for an NBA playoff game.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson wants to be ‘one of the greatest picks’ | USA Today

THT is never going to back down from a challenge

"I'm gonna make sure that this pick right here is gonna be one of the greatest picks they ever had. I'm gonna continue to show others why they shouldn't have passed up on me."

Chargers Fans Present Insane Theory Surrounding Justin Herbert & Newly-Drafted QB | Fan Nation

Even as the most ardent Max Duggan defenders, this galaxy-brain take may be a bridge too far

Didn't Justin Herbert get shoulder surgery this off-season? The Chargers Drafted Max Duggan... let me find out if this is another Philp Rivers and Drew Brees situation. Herbert gets traded and wins a Super Bowl with another Team...& We go with Max Duggan as our Franchise QB.

3 Chargers players in danger of losing their job after 2023 NFL Draft | Fan Sided

A more reasonable take: Max Duggan is battling for the #2 spot behind Herbert

For that reason, it is optimistic thinking to think that Duggan might take Stick’s job as the backup quarterback. In a perfect world, Duggan would not only be the backup but would be the only other QB on the 53-man roster.

Alouettes draft Jonathan Sutherland and Lwal Uguak in the first round | Montreal Alouettes

TCU DL and native Canadian Lwal Uguak was selected in the first round of the CFL Draft

With their second pick of the first round (seventh overall) Montreal drafted defensive lineman Lwal Uguak. Uguak (6’5″, 271 lbs.) completed his collegiate career with the TCU Horned Frogs in 2022, amassing nine tackles and recovering a fumble. He helped his team complete the season with a 13-2 record and reach the NCAA National Championship Game.

Updated college football Top 25 Power Rankings - Spring edition | ESPN

After finishing 2022 in the National Title game and seeing a record number of players selected in the NFL Draft, where do the Frogs stack up going into 2023?

Post-spring outlook: There's no question the Horned Frogs are going to miss the core of players who guided them to last season's CFP national championship game: quarterback Max Duggan, receiver Quentin Johnson, tailback Kendre Miller and guard Steve Avila. Riley leaving for Clemson also was a big blow, but coach Sonny Dykes lured offensive coordinator Kendal Briles away from Arkansas to call plays. Chandler Morris was the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season before he was hurt and is more than capable of running the high-tempo offense. Transfer receivers JoJo Earle (Alabama), John Paul Richardson (Oklahoma State) and Dylan Wright (Minnesota) will help compensate for Johnson's departure. There were also some big personnel losses on defense, especially linebacker Dee Winters and cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

Chargers Draft Three TCU Players with Anthony North (Frogs O’ War) | Youtube

What are the Chargers getting with the addition of the three Horned Frogs?

Grading the landing spots of TCU players in the 2023 draft | TCU 360

TCU had eight football players selected in this past weekend’s NFL Draft. Did these Horned Frog greats land on their feet in the leap up to the NFL?