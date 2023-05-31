TCU News: “They are elite runners. They still have to cross home plate.”

Baseball

THE ROAD TO OMAHA: Six Texas teams in playoff, aim for College World Series | Kilgore News Herald

The State of Texas sends out six squads on the road to begin a path to Omaha and the College World Series

Grabbing berths from the Lone Star State include Dallas Baptist, Sam Houston State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

All the schools will be hitting the road as no regionals will be in their home state. The tournament begins on Friday.

Santa Clara rides hot streak into UA | Arkansas Democrat Gazette

Can the Broncos shock the Razorbacks in Game 1 in Fayetteville?

Santa Clara is one of the hottest teams in the nation, having won its past eight games, all against WCC competition, and 17 of its past 20. The only losses in that span were 20-17 against Stanford, the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and back-to-back losses at Portland on May 12-13.

Play ball: Things to know entering NCAA baseball regionals | AP News

TCU's Fayetteville Regional is expected to be this year's Region of Doom

The No. 3 national seed Razorbacks (41-16) are grouped with TCU (37-22), Arizona (33-24) and Santa Clara (35-18) — all of which are on impressive rolls.

TCU beat Arkansas 18-6 at a neutral site on opening weekend and scored 48 runs while sweeping four games in the Big 12 Tournament. Arizona knocked off Pac-12 regular-season champion Stanford 14-7 in the conference tournament and has won seven of its past nine, with Chase Davis and Kiko Romero combining for eight homers and 40 RBIs during the stretch. Santa Clara has outscored opponents 85-26 during its current eight-game win streak.

UA baseball notes: Pitching peaking at right time; huddle brings Wildcats together | | Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats baseball notebook: The Cats' pitching finally seems to be improving, the value of their pregame huddle, mixed emotions on Selection Monday and more.

“I would say that’s a very good positive to have going into the regional,” said right-hander Cam Walty, who is expected to start Arizona’s opener in the Fayetteville Regional on Friday against TCU. “I think our approaches are still the same. We’re just executing pitches better.”

NCAA Baseball: TCU’s run game to present major challenge for Arizona Wildcats | Arizona Desert Swarm

Arizona has taken note of TCU's ability on the base paths and are planning a strategy to slow down the Frogs

“When you play a team like this, the one thing I’ve learned is they’re gonna get their steals,” he said. “They are elite runners. And the best way to not let them steal is not let them get on base, but that’s not reality. They’re gonna get on, and one thing you can’t let it do is bother you. “They still have to cross home plate.”

Six Big 12 Baseball Programs Selected To NCAA Championship | Big 12 Conference

The Cowboys, Sooners, Horned Frogs, Longhorns, Red Raiders, and Mountaineers all gain entry to the NCAA Tournament. Kansas State does not receive invite

Six Big 12 programs were selected to compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. It is the highest number of selections for the Conference since 2017 and the 66.7% of schools selected are the second-most among all conferences.

Arkansas Draws Loaded Field for Fayetteville Regional | Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks have punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the 34th time in program history.