BREAKING: Kansas transfer Ernest Udeh Jr. commits to TCU

Multiple reports Wednesday afternoon indicate that former Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. has committed to continuing his basketball career at TCU next season. A former five-star high school prospect, Udeh Jr. visited the Duke Blue Devils earlier this offseason before announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Twitter earlier this afternoon. Udeh Jr. spent his freshman season with the Jayhawks, appearing in 30 games and averaging 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds over 8.3 minutes per game. He shot 75.6 percent from the field.

Udeh Jr. becomes the latest in an outstanding 2023 transfer class for the Horned Frogs, who have already secured Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. as well as Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson III, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Trevian Tennyson and Coastal Carolina’s Essam Mostafa. TCU also has four-star signee Jace Posey and three-star signee Isaiah Manning coming to Fort Worth as incoming freshmen. A 6-foot-11, 250-pound center from Orlando, Florida, Udeh Jr. will fill a large void in the Horned Frog frontcourt after Eddie Lampkin Jr. transferred to Colorado and Souleymane Doumbia transferred to Sam Houston State.