TCU News: “I just want to give a big shoutout to my mom...she can retire”

Pro Frogs

Former Coronado golfer J.J. Killeen earns spot in PGA Championship | Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Former Horned Frog standout will get shot at a Major tournament

"It's pretty exciting," Killeen said. "I've never played in a major championship before. I've been lucky to play in a lot of PGA Tour events and things like that, but there's only four majors and they're the best kind of golfers in the world. It was a really fun week and my wife being with me, being able to caddy this week, it was a cool experience."

Chargers: Quentin Johnston's heartwarming message to mother during NFL Draft

Quentin Johnston shared a heartwarming moment with his mother after the Chargers took him in the NFL Draft last week.

Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals add intriguing running back prospect in Emari Demercado | Revenge of the Birds

The Horned Frog RB is headed back to the home of his career-best game, joining the Cardinals as a UDFA

Demercado is a big, hard-nosed runner, it will be interesting to see how and if he fits in with the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome to the desert, Emari and good luck!

Toronto hoops doubleheader on December 9th | College Hoops Today

The Horned Frogs are headed to Canada for a non-conference showcase game

Purdue will play Alabama and TCU will face Clemson in a doubleheader on Dec. 9th in Toronto, multiple sources told College Hoops Today.

Football

Reranking the top 10 classes from 2022 recruiting cycle | 247Sports

Sonny Dykes brought in some huge contributors in his first off-season, helping the Frogs to a dream season. Where did TCU's class rank in the hindsight look back?

Linebacker Johnny Hodges was an overlooked recruit coming over from Navy and named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year while leading TCU in tackles. Colorado transfer safety Mark Perry was one of the most productive players at his position in the league. Texas transfer Jared Wiley impressed as one of the Big 12's top tight ends. This was a deep class with a mix of stars and rock-solid contributors lower down the food chain.

2024 No. 1 ATH Terry Bussey names Top 11 | On3

The 5-star top-20 overall 2024 recruit has the Horned Frogs as a finalist

TCU– I have a great relationship with coach Kelly and love what they are building at TCU.

University News

State of Texas Adopts Resolution for TCU’s 150th | TCU

TCU with another win in Austin...

“It is an honor to be recognized and celebrated by the state of Texas in this meaningful way,” President Pullin said. “For 150 years, TCU has been developing the next generation of ethical leaders and innovators for the advancement of our region and our state, sending talented Horned Frogs across the globe to impact the greater good. We proudly share our talented graduates with the state of Texas and boldly look forward to the next 150 years.”

Student Research, Creative Work Celebrated at Schieffer Showcase | TCU

As the school year has come to a close, the Horned Frogs are showing off their hard work

More than 100 students presented more than 50 research and creative projects at the Schieffer Showcase. Individuals or groups could submit any creative work or research project produced as part of a Bob Schieffer College of Communication course or affiliated program in the past 24 months. This year’s works included graduate projects and theses; class research projects; podcasts; multimedia storytelling; and a documentary film.

Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Postseason Picture: Who’s In and Who’s Out? | Heartland College Sports

The Horned Frogs are on the bubble and will need to have a lot of wins down the stretch to earn a spot in the field.