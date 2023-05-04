Horned Frog Sports Roundup: May 4, 2023

Track and Field

TCU Outdoor Track and Field competed at the one-day Oliver Jackson Twilight meet in Abilene this past Thursday and the three-day Penn Relays meet in Philadelphia this past Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Frogs started off strong in Abilene taking the top two spots in the men’s long jump with Jaren Holmes and Patrick Sylla taking first and second respectively. Mathilda Bjorklund picked up the win in hammer throw with a top distance of 54.85 meters. Jasmin Muhammad-Graham finished atop the standings in the women’s 800-meter thanks to a great time of 2:07.87.

Also joining her on the podium was Ryan Engels who finished in third place with a solid time of 2:15.41. Samantha Callaway finished second for TCU in the 1500 meter with a time of 4:36.16. London Culbreath also collected a second-place finish for the Frogs in discus with a throw of 50.73 meters.

Benjamin Kirbo finished on the podium in pole vault with a third-place finish and a height of 4.97 meters. Quinn Calhoun took third place on the women’s side of pole vault with a height of 3.68 meters. Keyona Gabriel was the final podium finisher of the day for the Frogs as she placed third in the long jump.

On Saturday of the Penn Relays, the Frogs sent two relay teams in the men’s 4x400 team and the women’s 4x100 team to the finals on Sunday with great performances in the prelims as the men’s 4x400 team won their heat and the women’s team had the fourth best time overall in the prelims. Iyana Gray also qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash thanks to a very good time of 11.71.

Gray would go on to win the event the next day for the Frogs with an excellent time of 11.50. The men’s 4x400 team of Donnie James, Ethan Brown, Ryan Jordan, and David Seete won their event as well on Sunday with a time of 3:04.41. The women’s 4x100 team of Gray, Samarra Monrroy, Dreunna Washington, and Emma Seeto finished in sixth in the finals behind a time of 45.17.

TCU Track and Field will compete next at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 12th through the 14th in Norman, Oklahoma after a very successful regular season.

Post Season Updates

Men’s Golf: Big 12 Tournament runner up, TCU Men’s Golf received an invite to the NCAA Tournament and the Auburn Regional where they will compete in a field of 13 teams including number 1 ranked Vanderbilt. The top five teams in the region will advance to the NCAA National Championship and as the 7th seed in the regional, the Frogs have a good shot to jump a few teams and make their way onto the next round. The tournament will take place over a three-day stretch from May 15th to May 17th in Auburn, Alabama at Auburn University Club.

Women’s Golf: After finishing third at the Big 12 Championship, TCU women’s golf will travel to North Carolina as they earned an invite to the NCAA Tournament and the Raleigh regional. The Frogs will compete in a field of 12 teams with the top seed being Wake Forest. Like the men’s team, the women’s team is the 7th seed in the region and will be fighting for a top 5 spot and a bid to the NCAA National Championship. The regional will take place over the course of 3 days from May 8th to May 10th at the Lonnie Poole Golf Club in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Additionally, Caitlyn Macnab was recently selected to compete for Team International in the Arnold Palmer Cup where she will represent South Africa. The standout sophomore is ranked as the 32nd-best women’s amateur in the world and figures to be a key contributor to Team International. Team International will face off against Team USA in a 3-day tournament from June 8th-10th at the Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

Women’s Tennis: TCU Women’s Tennis will be competing in the first-ever Universal NIT Championship in Atlanta, Georgia. The tournament will feature 8 women’s tennis teams of which two have been announced so far. The Frogs and Stetson Women’s Tennis will be headed to Atlanta for a 4-day tournament taking place May 17th-20th.