Baseball: TCU dominates UTRGV in midweek action

We needed to see a dominant performance from TCU Baseball Tuesday night, against an inferior UT-Rio Grande Valley, and that’s exactly what we saw.

On Tuesday night, May 2, the Frogs played their fourth game in four days, ending this long stretch of games with a dominant 14-4 win over UTRGV in a seven-inning game, which ended up being called due to mercy rule.

The Horned Frogs were led offensively by Kurtis Byrne and Logan Maxwell, who each had five RBIs and a homer.

TCU drew eleven free passes, eight of them came around to score. It was a successful night.

The Frogs took an early lead in the first inning, with three walks and a hit batter which brought home the first two runs.

Then in the second inning, six more runs crossed the plate, with the big blow coming from Logan Maxwell’s bases-clearing double.

Give him three RBIs tonight! @KurtisByrne doubles home Anthony Silva to make it a 12-1 ballgame.#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/J5PH68IRxf — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 3, 2023

The lead was then extended to 11-0 in the fourth inning after Maxwell hit a two-run homer.

UTRGV finally got on the board with a run in the fourth inning, but the Frogs answered with another run in the fifth inning after a Byrne double.

UTRGV picked up an extra three runs in the sixth inning, but Hunter Hodges minimized the damage with an inning-ending double play.

In the seventh inning, Byrne walked off the 10-run victory with a two-run homer.

Freshman Braeden Sloan started the game for the Frogs, allowing just one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Jax Traeger recorded the final out of the fourth inning and picked up his first collegiate win. Hunter Hodges pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit, walking three and striking out one.

The Frogs now own a 25-20 record this season, and the win against UTRGV marks their 12th double-digit run game and 20th double-digit hit game of the season.

The Horned Frogs will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in a three-game series starting on Thursday, May 6th. Last time up against West Virginia, the Frogs got swept.