Frogs O’ War Podcast: NFL Draft Recap

A record eight Horned Frogs were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft with another five headed to NFL camps. Russ & Anthony are back to discuss the landing spots, what these Frogs bring to their new teams, and what it means for TCU going forward.
Also covered:
- Transfer portal additions
- Beach Volleyball wins CCSA, into NCAA Tourney as 2-seed
- Men’s Tennis 2-seed in NCAA Tourney; hosting Regional
- Both Golf squads into postseason play
- Baseball drops series needs to accumulate wins in postseason push
