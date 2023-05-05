 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frogs O’ War Podcast: NFL Draft Recap

How do the Frogs fit in their new NFL homes and how will TCU fill the holes they leave behind?

By Anthony North
/ new

A record eight Horned Frogs were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft with another five headed to NFL camps. Russ & Anthony are back to discuss the landing spots, what these Frogs bring to their new teams, and what it means for TCU going forward.

Also covered:

  • Transfer portal additions
  • Beach Volleyball wins CCSA, into NCAA Tourney as 2-seed
  • Men’s Tennis 2-seed in NCAA Tourney; hosting Regional
  • Both Golf squads into postseason play
  • Baseball drops series needs to accumulate wins in postseason push

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...