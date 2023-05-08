TCU News: “They’re gonna make a run at the Big 12”

Football

Specialist Nate McCashland commits to TCU football | Lincoln Journal Star

TCU earned the commitment of a kicker/punter in the Class of 2023

He’ll be a kicker at TCU after being recruited by Horned Frogs special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl. McCashland got an invite to a summer camp at TCU in 2022, and parlayed a strong performance there into interest from the Horned Frogs that led to an offer, and eventually, a commitment.

Michigan State lands commitment from TCU transfer CB | Saturday Tradition

Kee’yon Stewart is making his way to East Lansing to join the Spartans after leaving the Frogs in the transfer portal

Are Texas, TCU primed to rule the Big 12 in 2023? | FOX Sports

While the Longhorns always get named a national contender in the offseason, this interview also discusses the Frogs

“I think you can expect them to maybe not contend for a National Championship again, but they’re gonna make a run at the Big 12. The Big 12 is wide open. We just talked about Texas and how many weapons they have. TCU’s offense, of course, had a ton of turnover, but they returned seven starters on defense. They might not make another incredibly surprising, shock-the-world kind of run again this fall, but I think they’re here to stay.”

Hodges, Newton on Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List | TCU Athletics

TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges and cornerback Josh Newton have been named to the watch list for the 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented annually to the defensive player who has the biggest impact for his team on and off the field.

Dykes, TCU Football Communications Receive FWAA Super 11 Awards | TCU Athletics

A well-deserved recognition for Mark Cohen, Sonny Dykes, and the entire TCU football staff and communications team. The Football Writers Association of America has named TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes as its Super 11 Coach of the Year while also recognizing TCU Football

“TCU Coach Sonny Dykes winning the Super 11 Coach Award is significant,” FWAA Executive Director Steve Richardson said. “It clearly shows a coach can give good access to his program and win big even in his first year at the school. Coaches don’t have to isolate their players from the media in order to play for the national championship.” The extensive coverage and media requests began well before TCU’s first game and continued throughout its run to the College Football Playoff. During the month leading up to its CFP Semifinal win over Michigan and in preparation for the CFP National Championship, multiple ESPN crews were stationed simultaneously in TCU’s football facilities for coverage of the Horned Frogs.

Big 12 spring football overreactions | CBSSports.com

Shehan Jeyarajah takes a look at some of the biggest overreactions and takeaways as the Big 12 spring practices have wrapped up. Could the Horned Frogs’ passing attack be even better in 2023?

Transfer receiver John Paul Richardson proved early he will be an important possession receiver in the spring game, while Minnesota transfer Dylan Wright and Ole Miss transfer Jaylon Robinson could become names to know soon. Keep a close eye on Alabama transfer JoJo Earle. He didn’t get to play much in Tuscaloosa but set the tone early and often during his time at Aledo High School.

Baseball

TCU Outfielder Makes College Baseball's Catch Of The Year | The Spun

Austin Davis made another incredible catch, earning top spot on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 plays as he flipped into the right field bullpen and came down with the ball vs. Cal State Fullerton

Basketball

Arizona State basketball transfer Warren Washington completes visits with TCU, Texas Tech, per report | 247Sports

The productive big man could be on his way to the Big 12. It appears the Frogs are in a transfer recruiting battle, looking to secure the commitment of the former Sun Devil 7-foot Center.

With his production steadily on the rise over the last few seasons, Washington elected to test the transfer portal waters in late April. His mutual interest with multiple Power Five programs – including Michigan, Arkansas, Oklahoma state and others – suggests his potential to close out his eligibility as a starter on another NCAA Tournament-contending team. He will join his destination program as a graduate transfer.

Jace Posey: The High School Jumpman Set For One Last Hurrah | MileSplit

Future Frog Jace Posey is set to compete for his second State Championship in high jump, while aiming for the national record

The reigning Texas state high jump champion is the favorite not only to win his second Class 6A title this weekend in Austin, Texas, but he could also shoot for the overall high school national record of 7 feet, 7 inches, which was set back in 2002 by Andre Mason, a former Texas prep from Brenham.

Pro Frogs

Taye Barber: Buccaneers UDFA Prospect Interview | Draft Network

TB in TB! TCU wide receiver Taye Barber sat down with The Draft Network to discuss his signing with Tampa Bay, his magical final season with the Frogs, and what he'll bring to the Bucs receiving corps.

Everybody on the team came together. We worked towards one common goal. The chemistry within our locker room was amazing. Everybody did their job to the best of their ability. That chemistry helped everybody enjoy a career-best season. It wasn’t just me.

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC: Final Score 1-0 as Pride Get First Home Win | The Mane Land

Messiah Bright scored again, providing game winner for the Pride as she continues to impress in her rookie NWSL season

"So yeah, you just gotta put it in the mixer and ‘Messi’ (Bright) had a great header to get on the end of it. And it was just a desire and willingness to get in the box and score a goal.” “I’m really happy for her. I’m happy that she got another goal as well,” Hines said about Bright. “I think it always helps as a forward.”

TCU Block T Association Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class | TCU Athletics

Nine Horned Frog greats were announced as the 2023 TCU Hall of Fame Class, including Tank Carder and Matt Purke