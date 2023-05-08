Women’s Basketball: Baylor transfer Jaden Owens commits to TCU

TCU women’s basketball remained red hot in the transfer portal on Sunday, securing two more commitments for the upcoming 2023-24 season. One of which was Baylor guard Jaden Owens, who spent three seasons with the Bears after beginning her career with UCLA. The senior started 30 games during the 2022-23 season and averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1 percent from the field.

Owens became a defensive stopper for the Bears during her senior campaign, averaging 1.8 steals per game, which was a career-best by a significant margin. A two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree at Baylor, Owens will join a roster full of transfer additions including Oregon’s Sedona Prince, Arizona’s Madison Conner, Cal State Fullerton’s Una Jovanovic and Stanford’s Agnes Emma-Nnopu. Owens appeared in 81 games over her three years at Baylor as well as 28 games during her freshman campaign with UCLA.