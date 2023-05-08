Women’s Basketball: Central Michigan transfer Sydney Harris commits to TCU

TCU women’s basketball secured two transfer portal additions on Sunday for the 2023-24 roster. In addition to Baylor guard Jaden Owens, Central Michigan guard/forward Sydney Harris has committed to the Horned Frogs after one season with the Chippewas, where she enjoyed an outstanding freshman season. Harris averaged a team-leading 17.4 points per game, started all 29 games and was the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year.

Harris shot 39.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range during her freshman season, where she earned Third-Team All-MAC honors and averaged 18.1 points per game in conference play. The 6-foot-1 guard/forward was a two-time AP All-State honoree and a two-time IBCA All-State honoree at Edwardsville High School in Illinois, where she scored a school record 2,024 points and was a three-time All-Conference player.

Harris joins Oregon’s Sedona Price, Arizona’s Madison Conner, Cal State Fullerton’s Una Jovanovic, Stanford’s Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Baylor’s Jaden Owens as new additions to the Horned Frog roster for the 2023-24 campaign.