TCU News: “Houston has been pushing to make its Big 12 football opener against TCU a night game”

The University of Houston has been pushing to make its Big 12 football opener against TCU a night game, allowing an entire weekend — including what could be the first of a new high-profile, major act Big 12 concert series — to be built around the September 16th game. The idea is to make UH’s long awaited first game in the Big 12 a massive event in the city that reaches beyond just football.

“I’m really pushing hard to see if we can get a late afternoon or evening kickoff,” UH athletic director Chris Pezman tells PaperCity. “You can roll into that thing and be pretty spectacular. So that weekend is really shaping up to be an event.”

Iowa State notifies NCAA of sports betting allegations involving football players as gambling cases rise | CBSSports.com

At least 15 Cyclones - including members of the football team - have been allegedly caught participating in online gambling, a violation of NCAA rules. This comes as in-state rival Iowa is dealing with a similar set of allegations and Alabama has fired its head baseball coach for his involvement in betting on Crimson Tide games.

Gambling is legal in the state of Iowa, but athletes are barred from participating through NCAA rules to avoid potential conflicts of interest or tampering in competition.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins uses homophobic slur referring to Xavier fans in radio interview | CBSSports.com

Yikes...It's bad. Although Huggins has issued a formal apology, the Mountaineers may be seeking a new head basketball coach...

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins twice used a homophobic slur in a radio interview Monday when asked about whether he had recruited -- and tried to poach -- Xavier players out of the transfer portal.

Football

UNT lands TCU transfer WR Blair Conwright as it looks to rebuild receiving corps | Denton Record-Chronicle

The former Horned Frog has officially found his new football home up I-35

Conwright will certainly add to a group looking to fill the void left by UNT’s receivers who hit the transfer market. He started seven games at TCU in 2020 and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass at Iowa State in 2021.

5 things to know about Saints RB Kendre Miller | Canal Street Chronicles

The former Frog is going to have a big impact in the Big Easy