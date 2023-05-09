TCU Basketball guard Mike Miles Jr. invited to NBA Combine

TCU Basketball’s leading scorer will be taking next step in his journey to the NBA, being invited to participate in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine, the NBA announced on Tuesday. Mike Miles Jr. declared for the NBA Draft in March after a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 17.9 points per game on 57.6% shooting from the field.

The NBA today announced that 78 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023.



Full list ⬇️https://t.co/S4S6vJcCtC — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Miles received Big 12 honors in each of his three seasons with the Horned Frogs, earning Honorable Mention as a Freshman and then 2nd Team All-Conference each of the last two seasons. He was the team leader for a historic period of TCU Basketball, bringing the Horned Frogs to the NCAA Tournament Second Round in consecutive seasons.

The events of the NBA Draft Combine will take place in Chicago, IL from May 15-21 where players will participate in various drills and team scrimmages in addition to interviews with NBA scouts and coaches. Shooting and agility drills will be broadcast on the NBA App on May 15 from 2-4 PM Central with additional coverage on May 17-18 on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

Other Big 12 players invited to the NBA Combine: Baylor’s Adam Flagler and Keyonte George; Kansas’ Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, and Kevin McCullar; Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson; Texas’ Dillon Mitchell.

Players with remaining eligibility may still choose to return to college basketball ahead of the NCAA early entry withdrawal deadline of May 31st. The two round, 58 pick NBA Draft will be June 22 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY