REPORT: TCU forward Emanuel Miller withdraws from 2023 NBA Draft

TCU basketball fans anxiously awaited decisions from guard Damion Baugh and forward Emanuel Miller on Wednesday night as players around college hoops made their final decisions on whether to withdraw or remain in the 2023 NBA Draft. While the midnight hour passed without any updates, reports surfaced early this morning that Miller has opted to return for one more season in Fort Worth. The 6-foot-7 forward participated in the G League Elite Camp this summer and has one year of eligibility remaining at the collegiate level.

NEWS: TCU's Emanuel Miller withdrew his name from the NBA Draft prior to the deadline, he told ESPN. The Canadian wing should be one of the most impactful two-way players in the Big 12 next season. pic.twitter.com/coEEJN1l4p — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 1, 2023

Miller has been an integral starter for the Horned Frogs in each of the last two seasons. The former Texas A&M transfer from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds on 50.6 percent shooting per game during the 2022-23 campaign, helping TCU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. Miller improved his 3-point shooting significantly last season, averaging 39.2 percent from behind the arc. Miller has appeared in 66 games since coming over to the Horned Frogs from Texas A&M.

Source: TCU's Damion Baugh decided to stay in the 2023 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2023

Baugh opted to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft after averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season. Baugh had declared for the draft while maintaining eligibility last year before deciding to return alongside Mike Miles Jr. for one more campaign in Fort Worth. Baugh also spent two seasons at TCU and will now look to pursue his professional career.

Miller’s return adds even more talent to an already loaded roster that features one of the top transfer classes in the country with Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. and Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson III, who will look to fill the roles vacated by Baugh and Miles next season. TCU also added Coastal Carolina transfer Essam Mostafa as well as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard Trevian Tennyson and Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr.