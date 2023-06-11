Baseball: TCU sweeps Indiana State to win NCAA Fort Worth Super Regional

TCU baseball clinched a berth in the College World Series for the first time in six years on Saturday evening, when the Horned Frogs defeated No. 14 Indiana State 6-4 to sweep the NCAA Fort Worth Super Regional. TCU (42-22, 13-11 Big 12) has now won 11 consecutive games and 19 of their last 21 games dating back to a victory over Texas on May 1. The Horned Frogs held back-to-back record crowds at Lupton Stadium over the weekend, topping 8,800 on Friday before topping out at a new record of 8,994 on Saturday.

Right-hander Sam Stoutenborough (5-0) earned the start for the Horned Frogs, conceding an early lead before settling in nicely over the middle frames. The former California transfer allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, but fired four straight scoreless frames afterward to keep the Sycamores off the board. Stoutenborough ultimately threw five and one-third innings, striking out two batters and finishing with three runs allowed.

Trailing 2-0 after the first inning, TCU flipped the script in the bottom of the fourth inning, exploding for five runs against Indiana State ace Connor Fenlong (11-3), who held the Horned Frogs hitless over the first three frames. Third baseman Brayden Taylor worked a full-count walk and first baseman Cole Fontenelle followed with a one-out double to center. Second baseman Tre Richardson slapped an infield single to score Taylor and designated hitter Kurtis Byrne reached on a throwing error in the next at-bat, allowing Fontenelle to score and tie the game at 2-2. Freshman shortstop Anthony Silva gave the Horned Frogs their first lead of the evening with an RBI single through the right side of the infield.

What an inning!!



TCU bats around and scores five times to take a 5-2 lead!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/70vZVLOty6 — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) June 11, 2023

TCU surged ahead 5-2 after left fielder Luke Boyers sent an RBI double through the middle and right fielder Austin Davis bounced an RBI groundout to the third-base side. It’s the 11th consecutive game with an RBI for Davis, who has 18 RBIs over that stretch. Fontenelle extended TCU’s lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, belting a solo home run that soared just over the right-field fence. Fontenelle went 3-for-4 to lead the Horned Frog offense, which finished with six hits and four walks drawn in the victory.

Left-hander Ben Abeldt relieved Stoutenborough in the top of the sixth inning, navigating around some trouble and escaping the frame with TCU holding a two-run lead. Abeldt logged two and two-thirds innings in the game, striking out two batters and conceding four hits and one earned run. Right-hander Garrett Wright emerged for the save in the top of the ninth inning, making his first appearance since May 28 against Oklahoma State. Despite allowing some hard contact, Wright induced two flyouts and a groundout to record his fifth save of the season and lower his ERA to 3.24.

The Horned Frogs will make their first College World Series appearance under second-year head coach Kirk Saarloos. TCU will face the winner of the NCAA Eugene Super Regional between Oregon and Oral Roberts. Game 3 of the series will be played this evening.