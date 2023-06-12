TCU News: “We’re gonna compete to win a ring”

Baseball

Sycamores awakened from dream year; ISU baseball swept by TCU in super regional | Sports | tribstar.com

Indiana State had valiant fight in coming up short to the Frogs in Super Regional

“You are going to look over [at the TCU celebration] and you are wishing that is you,” Fenlong said. “You are wishing that is you, in front of your crowd and you are with everybody on the team. It’s something you just kind of have to think about."

TCU writes its way into the college sports history books | Audacity

TCU has delivered one of the best college athletic seasons of all time

Over the weekend, the Horned Frogs baseball team swept two games from Indiana State, eliminating the Sycamores and sending the Frogs to Omaha for the sixth time in program history. This has been a banner year for TCU Athletics. In January, the Frogs appeared for the first time ever in the NCAA College Football Playoff title game. In March, TCU made the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and now they're making travel plans for Omaha.

Florida Baseball: Bracket for the Gators in Omaha is set | Fansided

One side of the Men's College World Series is set, as Florida, Virginia, Oral Roberts and TCU will compete for one spot in the Finals

Florida baseball will open against Virginia on Friday. The Cavaliers are ranked seventh in the country and advanced out of their Super Regional after defeating Duke in three games. Virginia dropped the first game before pummeling Duke in games two and three. The winner of that game will take on the winner of TCU vs Oral Roberts.

TCU baseball punches ticket to College World Series for first time since 2017 | TCU 360

What a night in Lupton!

“Every kid grows up dreaming about going to the College World Series,” starting pitcher Sam Stoutenborough said. “To say that we’re about to [play in the College World Series] is something that still hasn’t settled in yet.” Second baseman Tre Richardson said the emotions were surreal. One year ago, Richardson, a Baylor transfer, committed to TCU. “[Making the College World Seires] is exactly why I came here,” Richardson said. Richardson mentioned the team expects to win a ring. They’ll enjoy the moment but soon turn their attention to the next game. “We’re gonna compete to win a ring,” Richardson said.

Pro Frogs

Match report: Messiah Bright scores in 3-1 victory for Orlando Pride over Portland Thorns FC | Orlando City

The former TCU standout continues to impress in her rookie season, scoring her 3rd goal of the year, this one coming off the bench to secure the victory for the Pride

Bright also found the back of the net, serving as her third goal of the season across all competitions, and is tied for the most on the team alongside Adriana. Bright’s third goal marked the first time an NWSL team has scored three unanswered goals against the Thorns since Sept. 11, 2019.

2023 NBA Draft Better-Than Team: Nine prospects who have more potential than the scouts think - CBSSports.com

Mike Miles Jr. is better than the current NBA Draft scouting consensus believes

He’s a tough shot-maker who can play both guard spots who made big strides as a shooter last season while soaking up a major role on an NCAA Tournament team.

Men’s Golf

Montigel Named Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year - TCU Athletics

TCU Men’s Golf Head Coach Bill Montigel wins the Big 12 honor in his final season with the Frogs