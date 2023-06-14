REPORT: West Virginia LHP transfer Ben Hampton commits to TCU

The 2023 TCU baseball team will be preparing to continue its hot streak at the College World Series in Omaha this weekend, but the Horned Frogs are already working hard to bolster the roster for next season. 247Sports insider Jamie Plunkett reported on Tuesday that TCU has secured a commitment from West Virginia transfer Ben Hampton, who earned All-Big 12 First Team honors this season after posting a 4.45 ERA with 85 innings pitched.

The junior left-hander spent three seasons with the Mountaineers, recording 16 starts and finishing with a 5-3 record as well as 66 strikeouts and 30 walks during the 2023 season. Hampton totaled 45 appearances including 41 starts during his three-year career with West Virginia, throwing 222 innings and striking out 203 batters with 72 walks. The De Pere, Wisconsin native owns a 4.62 career ERA and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention during the 2022 season and a member of the All-Big 12 Freshman Team during the 2021 season.

Hampton will have a chance to be a starter next season for the Horned Frogs, who will have several freshmen including Kole Klecker, Louis Rodriguez, Ben Abeldt, Chase Hoover and Braeden Sloan eligible to return for the 2023-24 school year. Veteran starters Cam Brown and Ryan Vanderhei are also able to come back to the TCU baseball team next season.