TCU News: “Every single day there’s a new hero”

TCU turnaround: Horned Frogs in 6th CWS after winning 11 in row, 19 of 21 | AP News

The Frogs are on a roll headed into Omaha

“We needed all the pieces to connect. And once they did, we knew we would start rolling like we are,” junior center fielder Elijah Nunez said. “We never lost confidence. We knew what team we were ... And now we’re here.”

Practice wraps up at College World Series | WOWT News Omaha

All of these teams are playing great, but Oral Roberts and TCU have been a tear. The Golden Eagles have won 23 of 24 and the Horned Frogs have one loss since early May. As the third fourth seed to advance to the CWS Oral Roberts believe they belong, as they should after going through the Oklahoma State regional and beating Oregon on their home field.

College World Series' slugging squads know the long ball only goes so far in Omaha | AP News

Experience has taught TCU coach Kirk Saarloos it takes more than the ability to hit the long ball for a team to leave Omaha with a championship. Saarloos pitched in two College World Series at hitter-friendly Rosenblatt Stadium, and he was a TCU assistant when the Horned Frogs played at Schwab during the college game’s dead ball period of the early 2010s. “You’re going to face the best of the best on the mound,” he said. “So you can’t sit there and think that you’re going to get your three-run home runs. You’re going to have to run the bases and be aggressive and steal bases, maybe use the bunt game.”

'We're back where we should be': TCU baseball set to face Oral Roberts in College World Series | TCU 360

TCU will appear in its sixth College World Series on Friday. Centerfielder Elijah Nunez said he wants to do more than make an appearance. “We know that if we just continue to play our game that we will be national champions,” Nunez said. “I want to play at the biggest stage and put Fort Worth back on the map because we haven’t been [to the College World Series] in a while.”

TCU’s “Wrecking Crew” Is Peaking Just in Time for the College World Series | Texas Monthly

“I’m doing this because of those memories of going to the [College] World Series,” he said. “It’s the most amazing time in a young man’s life—to see the success and not care who gets credit for it. Every single day there’s a new hero. It’s a selfless, amazing feeling to be able to see a group of kids honestly not care who gets the credit.”

3B Brayden Taylor said @TCU_Baseball started having more fun in May. There was little to lose at that point anyway. Series wins against Fullerton, Baylor and Kansas State and a Big 12 tournament title run re-stoked the confidence. #FrogballUSA #GoFrogshttps://t.co/3ThBw8uUX3 — Omaha World-Herald (@OWHnews) June 15, 2023

QB Hauss Hejny is living out his dream as a TCU commit, competing in Elite 11 Finals | On3

TCU’s 2024 QB commit is already showing out at the Elite 11 QB showcase camp in Los Angeles

“TCU is a special place to me — the university and also the football program as a whole. I’ve been around it my whole life. I’ve hardly ever missed a TCU home football game since I was a newborn baby. TCU means the world to me; committing to my dream school and representing my dream school is a dream come true, so I’m gonna do everything in my power to shine a light on TCU and also my hometown of Aledo there.”

Best of Fort Worth: Max Duggan | Fort Worth Magazine

The Heisman runner-up TCU QB is voted Fort Worth's Best Athlete

Duggan led — no, willed — the 13-2 Frogs to an undefeated regular season, including the Magic Max Miracle on the Brazos over, ahem, those guys, and on to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with a victory we’ll never forget over overconfident and, as it turned out, overmatched Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

8 Things You Didn't Know About Paul Barjon | Golf Monthly

The former member of Horned Frogs Men's Golf is tied for 7th after the first round of the US Open, with a score of -3

Barjon spent time with the French national team and French junior squad. For example he was selected to represent France along with TCU teammate Julien Brun at the 2012 World Amateur Championship in Turkey. The squad would finish third in the event.

LA Chargers rookie Quentin Johnston makes good on promise to mom | ESPN

Congrats to Sherry Johnston on her retirement!