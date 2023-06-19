TCU News: “We outlasted them”

Football

Ranking the 14 Big 12 schools by their quarterbacks | Austin American Statesman

Where does the TCU QB room stack up in the conference rankings?

Can Chandler Morris finally stay heathy and live up to lofty expectations? Coach Sonny Dykes thinks so. After all, the 6-foot, 195-pound junior won the job last season before a knee injury cleared the way for Max Duggan to regain the starting role and lead TCU to the national title game.

Elite 11 Finals: Overall Top Performers | On3

TCU QB commit Hauss Hejny competed at the prestigious Elite 11 QB camp over the weekend along with the top QB recruits from around the country. Hejny finished with a coveted top-11 spot.

The Aledo (Texas) High standout is a twitchy, torqued up athlete who puts his entire 5-foot-11, 185 pound frame into his throws. Hejny was able to generate very good velocity over the course of the week. He put heat on his passes in the short and intermediate areas. We also saw some glimpses of his elite movement skills on his drops and rollouts

Pro Frogs

Alex Young picks up the save | Cincinnati Reds

The lefty former Horned Frog earned his first career save, closing out win for the Reds over the Houston Astros

San Francisco 49ers roster: LB depth chart getting a shakeup | USA Today

Dee Winters will look to find the field right away as a rookie with the Niners

San Francisco may project him as a long-term Will replacement for Greenlaw if he leaves when his contract is up in 2024, but if he’s as versatile in the pros as he was in college he’ll find a role on defense right away.

Baseball

UVA's magical season ends in Omaha with 4-3 loss to TCU | Jerry Ratcliffe

View from the UVA perspective, with kudos to the TCU pitching staff for holding down one of the nation's top offenses

Anthony Stephan stepped into the batter’s box needing a base hit to possibly tie the game and at worst send it into extra innings, but TCU freshman reliever Ben Abeldt slammed the door with a strikeout for the final out of the season for the Hoos, one of nine on the afternoon for the Frogs’ pitching staff. UVA was 1 for 8 (.125) on the day with runners in scoring position. Gelof and Teel had a tough time at the plate in Omaha, combining to go 0 for 8 on Sunday and 0 for 14 in their two games at Charles Schwab Field. The future is certainly bright for both of the talented juniors, who are each expected to hear their names called in the upcoming MLB Draft, but they would sure like to have another crack at it.

Stoutenborough and 2 relievers stymie Virginia offense to keep TCU alive in the CWS with a 4-3 win | AP News

Frogs stay alive in Omaha