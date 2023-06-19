Football: Big recruiting week results in four 2024 commitments for TCU

Coming out of the DFW Showcase, the TCU-hosted open summer held at Amon G. Carter Stadium, and the invite-only camps held in June, TCU has issued scholarship offers to many potential future Horned Frogs and the commitments are beginning to roll in. TCU’s 2024 recruiting class doubled in size in the last six days as the Frogs picked up four new big-time commitments this week.

The first addition in this wave of commitments came on Tuesday June 13 with a local product pledging to stay at home, as three-Star athlete Julian Knox from Fort Worth’s North Crowley High School announced his intentions via social media

Listed at 6’2 190 lbs, Knox has been listed as a QB/DB/WR across recruiting services and had recently moved up from unranked to a three-star as the #101 overall player in Texas on 247Sports. His performance at the DFW Showcase impressed the scouts and certainly the TCU coaches who offered based on physical abilities that project him as a defensive back, making him the first DB of TCU’s 2024 class. Knox chose the Frogs over offers from UTSA, North Texas, Texas State, and Sam Houston State.

The next commitment dropped on Friday June 16th, with four-star running back Nate Palmer announcing that he’ll be joining the Frogs. The 5’11” 185 back from Decatur, TX is currently ranked as the #34 RB in the 247 Composite and was the first skill-position member of the TCU 2024 class.

Palmer has been recruited nationally from every Power 5 conference and held offers from 37 programs, selecting the Frogs over teams like Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon. Florida State, Penn State, and Auburn. Palmer is a prolific and productive runner for Decatur, according to the stats available on MaxPreps he averaged 150 yards per game on the ground with 33 total TDs in his Junior campaign.

Another day, another commitment for TCU as Saturday the 17th brought the announcement from College Park High School in The Woodlands, TX tight end Cole Snodgrass.

The 6’4” 215 lbs TE is another uncovered gem from the TCU staff, as he currently is unranked on most recruiting services, with only Rivals ranking him as a three-star at wide receiver. Snodgrass selected the Frogs over offers including Purdue, Memphis, North Texas, and Wyoming.

Sunday was Father’s Day and the Horned Frog fan dads out there got a nice gift in the form of a major addition to the TCU 2024 recruiting class, four-star running back Jeremy Payne. The 5’10” 170 lbs Missouri City, TX product is ranked as the #16 RB in the 2024 class and #41 overall in Texas on 247Sports, making him the top rated commitment so far in TCU’s class.

Payne holds 23 offers from across college football, selecting the Horned Frogs over programs such as Auburn, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Michigan State. Payne has put up elite numbers in his Sophomore & Junior seasons at Hightower High: scoring 29 total TDs while amassing over 3,000 total yards on over 9.0 yards per carry.

These four get added to a recruiting class that already included 4-stars QB Hauss Hejny and DE Travis Jackson (who picked up his 4th star this week in a rankings update on the 247 Composite) and 3-star OTs Tobias Steppes and Ryan Hughes. TCU now ranks 45th nationally on 247Sports and 6th in the Big 12, but on an average rating basis TCU would rank 3rd in the conference behind only outgoing members Oklahoma & Texas.