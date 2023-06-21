TCU News: “We’ve been doing it all year with our backs against the wall”

Basketball

UNT adds TCU guard Rondel Walker to transfer haul | dentonrc.com

Former TCU (by way of OK State) reserve guard has found a nearby landing spot for the 2023-24 season with the 2023 NIT Champion Mean Green

Walker averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore when he started eight games. His role was never as significant during his time at TCU. He started five games last season but did not score in double figures in any of the games he played.

Baseball

TCU ends Oral Roberts' surprising run with 6-1 win and will face Florida next at CWS | AP News

The Horned Frogs are into the MCWS semifinal with elimination game win over Oral Roberts

TCU avenged Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Golden Eagles and has won two straight to put itself in position to play for its bracket title.

“We’re playing in Omaha and in an elimination game,” starting pitcher Cam Brown said. “I think that’s the motivation we needed. We’ve been doing it all year with our backs against the wall. There’s nothing that needs to be said between all of us. Through everything that we’ve been through this entire year, we’ve really grown and meshed as one unit.”

Mic’d Up TCU Coach Had to Ditch Interview to Argue Call at College World Series | Sports Illustrated

Kirk Saarloos was on the broadcast in-game interview during a wacky sequence Tuesday vs. Oral Roberts

The TCU coach immediately went to the umpire and inquired about what was going on. But upon replay, the pitcher didn’t appear to commit a balk, and the broadcast team agreed. Nevertheless, Saarloos wanted confirmation to make sure there was nothing that warranted a temper tantrum. “Well, you guys tell me,” he told the broadcast team. “Do I need to be upset when I go back out there?”

Football

Scouting take: TCU gets an explosive weapon in Top247 4-star Jeremy Payne | 247Sports

A closer look at the Horned Frogs' new RB and current top-rated commitment of its 2024 class

TCU got one of the more entertaining offensive prospects in the state of Texas in Jeremy Payne, the Fort Bend Hightower running back who could thrive in a high-powered spread offense that knows how to use him to the best of his abilities. A Top247 four-star prospect, Payne is a top 20 back nationally and No. 41 overall in the Lone Star State's senior class.

2023 Big 12 win totals, odds, picks: Predictions as Texas and Oklahoma face big numbers, UCF leads newcomers | CBSSports.com

Shehan Jeyarajah picks every 2023 game for every team in the Big 12. Where did the Frogs stack up?

The Horned Frogs have a strong transfer class and talented roster to insulate themselves from completely falling behind, but replacing four All-Big 12 standouts on offense won't be an easy task. The schedule has pitfalls, including playing Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas Tech on the road over a four-game stretch.

These five breakout Power Five college football programs will likely take a step back in 2023 | CBSSports.com

Keep doubting the Frogs at your own peril

But as good as the Frogs were last year, we can't overlook some of the luck. Other than Troy, no team in the country had as many one-score victories as TCU's six, and the Frogs went 6-1 in those games. Nine of their 13 wins came by 10 points or fewer.

RECRUIT SCOOP: Hightower’s Payne commits to TCU | Vype

TCU’s 4-star RB commit is looking forward to getting on campus and bringing fellow top recruits with him.

“TCU felt like home because the coaches kept everything real with me and I like the environment,” Payne said. “The strength and conditioning coach played a major part in my decision. Above all, the offensive staff made me a priority.”

With the decision made to commit to the Horned Frogs, Payne also plans on recruiting others in the area to join him in Fort Worth saying, “I want to play with the best”

“The Class of 2024 is going to be great," he said. "I’m ready to get to Fort Worth and work. Go Frogs!”

Future Frog: Decatur RB Palmer verbally commits to TCU | Wise County Messenger

TCU 4-star RB commit has big goals for his Senior season and for what he'll bring to the Horned Frogs in the future

“I’ve visited TCU numerous times, and it’s really just felt like family — it’s definitely somewhere I can see myself going for the next three to four years,” Palmer said. “Coach Dykes made me feel welcome every time I was there. I can tell he wants to make me into a better player, as well as a better man. He doesn’t necessarily tell you want you want to hear, but I like that about him because he knows what he’s talking about.”

Pro Frogs

Lakers News: 2 Florida Stars Among Prospects In LA’s Latest Pre-Draft Audition | FanNation

Damion Baugh got a pre-draft work out with the Lakers. Could he be joining the crew of TCU stars in Los Angeles?

During his final season with the Horned Frogs, the 6’3” Baugh averaged 12.6 points on .431/.330/.707 shooting splits, 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals a night. Baugh split his four NCAA seasons between TCU and the University of Memphis Tigers.

Clippers weighing roster options as they prepare for NBA draft | Los Angeles Times

Mike Miles Jr. is also getting a close look at in the City of Angels