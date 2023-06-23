TCU Basketball guard Mike Miles Jr. signs with Dallas Mavericks

TCU guard Mike Miles Jr will begin his professional career in DFW, signing a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The Highland Hills native will continue to put on for his city in his city after four years as a starter at Lancaster High School where he earned Area Player of the Year and three years at TCU where he was a three-time All Big 12 guard.

We staying home! https://t.co/bHlKXg4yEB — Мιкє Мιℓєѕ Jr (@MikeMilesJr_) June 23, 2023

Miles declared for the NBA Draft in March after a decorated career with the Horned Frogs, scoring 1,297 points while leading TCU to unprecedented heights with consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 & 2023, winning a Round of 64 game in each. Miles went undrafted through the two-round NBA Draft, but was quickly added by the Mavericks just after the Draft’s conclusion. On a two-way contract, Miles is added to both the Dallas Mavericks NBA roster and its G-League affiliate Texas Legends in Frisco, TX; his salary compensation will be based on time spent in each league.

The Dallas Mavericks were active on draft night trading back from the 10th overall pick down two spots to number 12 and selecting Dereck Lively II, the 7’ 1” freshman center from Duke. The Mavs then traded back into the first round for pick 24 to select Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Dallas also signed UAB guard Jordan Walker to an Exhibit-10 undrafted free agent deal.

Miles will likely join his new Mavericks teammates for the NBA Summer League which takes place in Las Vegas from July 7-17.