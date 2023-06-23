TCU News: “I’m very excited to see their future.”

Year in Review

As the Athletic calendar turns to 2023-24, a quick look back at the magic of the past year for the Horned Frogs

People always say that all great things must come to an end. Whether it’s your favorite show on tv, a great vacation, or that last sip of your beer. Well, at least you can grab another beer, but you get my point. Unfortunately, that old saying is true, and TCU’s historic athletic season has finally come to an end in Omaha Nebraska at the Men’s College World Series.

Another look back at TCU’s incredible year

“The Everything School,” a catchy slogan adorning TikToks and billboards on the road to Omaha, congratulates and acclaims TCU baseball’s climax of what has been the ultimate season for Horned Frog athletics overall The success experienced by Frog Nation this year will be difficult to replicate and maybe impossible to better.

Baseball

Fans Beg CWS To 'Fix The Field' After Brutal Final Out For TCU | BroBible

Just a brutal way to be eliminated

Adding insult to injury, that 407-foot bomb would’ve typically been a home run 97% of the time. According to the Creighton Baseball Analytics Team, balls hit similarly to Brayden Taylor’s have resulted in home runs all but three times. In those situations where a player hits a ball with an exit speed of 110 MPH and a launch angle of 25 degrees, MLB hitters are batting a perfect 1.000 with one single, two doubles, and 108 HRs. On Wednesday, it was a flyout. That’s led to many college baseball viewers begging for the CWS to “fix the field.”

'Never been more proud': TCU baseball eliminated from College World Series by Florida | TCU 360

TCU Baseball went on a magical ride and has a very strong future ahead

Designated hitter Kurtis Byrne said the future of TCU baseball is in good hands with the talent of the freshman class. Taylor discussed the young talent, saying the group taught the veterans some valuable lessons. “It was about us leading [the freshmen] in the fall, trying to get them accustomed to learning how TCU baseball runs,” Taylor said. “They hooked on immediately. And throughout the season, they’re the ones picking us up. So I’m very excited to see their future.”

Football

Oklahoma Football: Top five most difficult matchups for OU in 2023 | Sooners Wire

Will the Sooners' final regular season game in the Big 12 be its most difficult of the season?

TCU is one of two teams that beat OU by more than a touchdown last year. They are coming off a national title game appearance. This will be a weird game: It’s in Norman on Black Friday.

Pro Frogs

Cameron Norrie fights back against Jordan Thompson to reach Queen’s quarter-finals | Evening Standard

Cam Norrie advanced into quarterfinal of Queen's Club tournament, the warm up to Wimbledon

Even when not necessarily playing his best tennis – as was the case at times during the match – Norrie has a propensity to grind down his opponents and grind out the wins. He produced two exquisite back-to-back shots, though, to get the break to go 4-2 in the second set, a forehand down the line to pass his opponent at the net and then a lob, whose trajectory was aided by coming off the frame.

Jake Fearnley Earns Wild Card onto Wimbledon Main Doubles Draw | TCU Athletics

From the Purple Courts of Fort Worth to the Grass Lawn of the All England Club, Jake Fearnley will compete in the Wimbledon Doubles tournament

Come July 3, TCU men’s tennis senior Jake Fearnley will be sporting an all-white kit on the All England Club grass. Fearnley, from Edinburgh, Scotland, was awarded a wild card onto the main doubles draw of The Championships, Wimbledon 2023 by the Lawn Tennis Association. The honor signifies Fearnley’s first career Grand Slam appearance

Mike Miles scouting report: 2023 NBA Draft profile | DraftKings Nation

How does the scouting world see the former Horned Frog guard?

Miles is a sturdy, tough, and hard-nosed point guard who is strong and compact despite not boasting great height. He possesses a nice handle and is consistently playing with his head up as he looks to be the facilitator in getting his teammates involved. Though he shot just 33.4% from deep with TCU, he can be a streaky shooter and get hot from three-point range. Miles possesses a comparison to Payton Pritchard, with his absolute star ceiling being that of a Jalen Brunson.

Full Prospect Breakdown: Mike Miles Jr. | CBS Sports

Another breakdown of what Mike Miles Jr. can bring to the NBA

Basketball

Participating Coaches and Partners Announced for Big 12 Conference's Rucker Park Program, "Big 12 Hoops in the Park" | Big 12 Conference

TCU Basketball head coach Jamie Dixon will be among the Big 12 contingency converging on Harlem for Rucker Park event