Football: Four-Star wide receiver Gekyle Baker commits to TCU

TCU Football continues its summer hot streak on the recruiting trail, picking up its ninth commitment of the 2024 Class with high four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker announcing his decision Friday night. The Brownsboro, TX product is rated by 247Sports as a top-100 player overall in the class, #16 wide receiver in the class, and #15 overall in the state of Texas.

Measuring 6’ 2” 170 lbs, Baker is an all-around athlete that also competes at a high level in track and field and basketball. He held 14 offers, including eight from the Big 12, selecting the Horned Frogs over programs like Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. With Baker’s commitment, TCU has moved ahead of the Texas Longhorns for 2nd in the Big 12 in average recruit rating, trailing only Oklahoma in the conference on 247Sports. In total overall rankings the Horned Frogs have now climbed to 38th nationally.

Baker becomes the top rated recruit of the Frogs’ 2024 class and currently ranks as #10 on TCU’s all-time commit list on 247Sports. All nine of the Frogs’ 2024 commitments are from Texas, with four from DFW, 3 from greater Houston, and now two from East Texas.