TCU Baseball First Baseman David Bishop to enter transfer portal

The off-season has officially begun for Kirk Saarloos and TCU Baseball, having been eliminated in the College World Series semifinal on Wednesday. The first off-season domino fell shortly after, as Friday brought the first transfer departure from the 2023 Horned Frogs roster with infielder David Bishop announcing his entry into the transfer portal

After much consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to the coaches, teammates, and support staff I have had the pleasure to play for at TCU. — David Bishop (@Davidbishop44) June 23, 2023

Bishop was an integral component of the 2022 Big 12 regular season championship team as a true freshman, starting 55 games at first base with an average of .261 with 6 HRs and 47 RBI, earning Big 12 All-Freshman honors. His Sophomore campaign got off to a roaring start, hitting .375 with 5 runs scored and 6 RBI in the three games of the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. However his performance dipped from there both at the plate and in the field, including errors in three consecutive games vs. Florida State, eventually ceding the starting 1B role to transfer Cole Fontenelle. Bishop finished the 2023 season with a .214 batting average with 20 runs and 17 RBI.

Bishop is TCU’s first outbound transfer of the 2023 season, but the Frogs have already been active in the portal as All-Big 12 First Team pitcher Ben Hampton has committed to transfer to TCU from West Virginia.